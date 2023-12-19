Savita Punia wins third consecutive FIH Female Goalkeeper of the year award

Indian Women's Hockey team captain Savita Punia has clinched the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third consecutive time.

Savita's stellar performances throughout 2023, from Test matches in Australia to the Asian Games, culminated in India's victory at the Asian Champions Trophy in October.

The 33-year-old custodian played a pivotal role in India's success, and with her eyes set on the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in January 2024, Savita aims to secure a top-three finish to qualify for the Paris Olympics.



Expressing happiness, she said, "Thankful to all my teammates and support staff who have helped me grow as an individual. This award will motivate me to work harder and get more success for our country. Lastly, thankful to all those who voted for me."

Savita's consistent excellence reflects her dedication to elevating Indian hockey on the international stage. Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak won the award for FIH men's goalkeeper of the year.

Indian men's team vice-captain Hardik Singh was also named FIH men's player of the year.