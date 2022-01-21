Hockey
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Indian team, Schedule, When and where to watch
The Indian women's hockey team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Malaysia on January 21.
The Indian women's hockey team will begin its Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Malaysia in Muscat, Oman on Friday. This will be the first extended tournament for the Indian team since the 4th-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, as their Women's Asian Champions Trophy in December had ended abruptly due to COVID-19.
LIVE | India vs Malaysia Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates
India will play their next group matches against Japan and Singapore in Pool A. South Korea, China, Thailand and Indonesia are in Pool B. The top two teams from each group will make the semi-finals.
The top four teams of the tournament qualify for the FIH Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in Spain and the Netherlands in July.
India are the defending champions, having won the 2017 edition after beating China in the final.
Women's Asia Cup: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi
Women's Asia Cup: Schedule
January 21, Friday: India vs Malaysia – 9:30 PM IST
January 23, Sunday: India vs Japan – 8:30 PM IST
January 24, Monday: India vs Singapore – 8:30 PM IST
January 26, Wednesday: Semi-finals 1 and 2 – 6:30 PM IST onwards
January 28, Friday: Final and third/fourth playoff – 6:00 PM IST onwards
Women's Asia Cup: Where to watch
There will be no telecast of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the watch.hockey website. You can also follow live updates on The Bridge.