Women's Asia Cup 2022: Indian team, Schedule, When and where to watch

The Indian women's hockey team will begin its Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Malaysia in Muscat, Oman on Friday. This will be the first extended tournament for the Indian team since the 4th-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, as their Women's Asian Champions Trophy in December had ended abruptly due to COVID-19.

India will play their next group matches against Japan and Singapore in Pool A. South Korea, China, Thailand and Indonesia are in Pool B. The top two teams from each group will make the semi-finals.

Have a peek at the games of our Indian Women's Hockey team who will be playing their first group stage match of the Women's Asia Cup, 2022 on 21 January at 21:30 IST🤩#IndiaKaGame #WAC2022 pic.twitter.com/95dAenCMPv — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 20, 2022

The top four teams of the tournament qualify for the FIH Women's World Cup 2022 to be held in Spain and the Netherlands in July.



India are the defending champions, having won the 2017 edition after beating China in the final.

Women's Asia Cup: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita



Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu, Monika, Neha, Salima Tete, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur



Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Sharmila Devi

Women's Asia Cup: Schedule

January 21, Friday: India vs Malaysia – 9:30 PM IST

January 23, Sunday: India vs Japan – 8:30 PM IST

January 24, Monday: India vs Singapore – 8:30 PM IST

January 26, Wednesday: Semi-finals 1 and 2 – 6:30 PM IST onwards

January 28, Friday: Final and third/fourth playoff – 6:00 PM IST onwards

Women's Asia Cup: Where to watch

There will be no telecast of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be available on the watch.hockey website. You can also follow live updates on The Bridge.