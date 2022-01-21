Hockey
Women's Asia Cup LIVE: India take on Malaysia in opening match - Live Scores, Goals, Updates
The Indian women's hockey team will begin its Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Malaysia in Muscat, Oman on Friday.
The Indian women's team, led by Savita Punia, begins its Asia Cup campaign against Malaysia on Friday.
Defending champions India will be playing their first match of the year. This will also be the first extended tournament for the team since the fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2022 5:48 PM GMT
Full Time India 9-0 Malaysia
Defending Champions Indian women hockey team has a good start in Asia Cup with huge 9-0 victory agaisnt Malaysia. They will next face Japan on 23 january at 20:30 IST
- 21 Jan 2022 5:41 PM GMT
Q4 India 9-0 Malaysia
Sharmila Devi is also on board in final stages of match.
- 21 Jan 2022 5:33 PM GMT
Q4 India 8-0 Malaysia
5 min left on clock. Can india add more goals to its bucket?
- 21 Jan 2022 5:25 PM GMT
Q4 India 8-0 Malaysia
India extends the lead to 8 goals in the beginning of Q4 !!!
- 21 Jan 2022 5:13 PM GMT
Q3: India 7-0 Malaysia.
Another goal with 7 minutes gone in Q3. A sneaking run from the right corner and goal. And then there's another in the next minute! Monika makes it 7-0! It's raining goals.
- 21 Jan 2022 5:07 PM GMT
Q3: India 5-0 Malaysia
Vandana Katariya thumps a shot into the top corner to score India's fifth.
- 21 Jan 2022 4:59 PM GMT
Q3: India 4-0 Malaysia
The 2nd half begins and India earn a PC straightaway. Unsuccessful attempt on goal.
- 21 Jan 2022 4:47 PM GMT
End of 1st Half: India 4-0 Malaysia
Goals by Navneet Kaur (2), Deep Grace Ekka and Vandana Katariya give India a 4-goal lead at the end of the first half.
- 21 Jan 2022 4:43 PM GMT
Q2: India 4-0 Malaysia
Navneet Kaur strikes again! Another field goal for her.
- 21 Jan 2022 4:34 PM GMT
Q2: India 3-0 Malaysia
India begin the second quarter on the offensive too, but the pace slows down as the quarter goes on.