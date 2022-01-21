Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Women's Asia Cup LIVE: India take on Malaysia in opening match - Live Scores, Goals, Updates

The Indian women's hockey team will begin its Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Malaysia in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

asia cup
X

India vs Malaysia, Asia Cup Live

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-21T23:18:49+05:30

The Indian women's team, led by Savita Punia, begins its Asia Cup campaign against Malaysia on Friday.

Defending champions India will be playing their first match of the year. This will also be the first extended tournament for the team since the fourth place finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey Hockey India Indian womens hockey National hockey team women 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X