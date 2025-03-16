'Our team can play attacking hockey': India women's forward Deepika

A billion hopes rest on her young shoulders every time she steps onto the hockey field. And the Indian women’s hockey team star Deepika is aware of the expectations.

Deepika has played 56 matches for the country, scoring 27 goals. On Saturday, during the Hockey India award ceremony, the 21-year-old forward collected as many as five awards, including the Asunta Lakra upcoming player of the year (under-21) award receiving Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.

“It is a good feeling (to win so many awards). I did not expect to win five of them given the nominees. But, whether I win or my teammate wins, we celebrate it equally,” a humble Deepika told The Bridge on Saturday.

“This is just the beginning of my hockey career. And to carry the responsibility to represent your country, pressure is definitely there,” she added.

🚨#news | Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 celebrates India’s Hockey Heroes 🚨



🎖️Hockey India Balbir Singh Award for Men's Player of the Year 2024: Harmanpreet Singh



🎖️Hockey India Balbir Singh Award for Women's Player of the Year 2024: Savita Punia



🎖️Hockey India Dhanraj… pic.twitter.com/JLjVjHBnSK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 15, 2025

Deepika made her junior debut with the 2018 Youth Olympic Qualifiers and was part of the under-21 squad for four years. The girl from Hisar successfully transitioned from junior to senior team role and has grown manifold since.

“When you play in the senior team, and then play with the junior team, it is not very easy. We are expected to motivate them (junior players) and also perform as they look up to us. We have learnt from our seniors who lead us by example. We also try to focus on giving our best and then motivate them,” Deepika said.

Deepika credits her team for the growth especially goalkeeper Savita Punia and midfielder Monika Malik.

“We learn a lot from our seniors. Every member of the team teaches something, but Savita and Monica have mentored a lot. We communicate regularly. They always tell me to not get intimidated by the opponents on the field. Hamari team mein itni hockey hai ki hum attacking game khel sakte hai,” she concluded.