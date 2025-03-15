1975 Hockey World Cup heroes honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Hockey India celebrated the country's hockey heroes at a glittering ceremony on the occasion of the Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 at New Delhi on Saturday night.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh and senior goalkeeper Savita Punia on Saturday won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Player of the Year award in the men's and women's categories respectively.

Harmanpreet led India to their second consecutive bronzer medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was also a part of the Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning side.

Savita was a member of the Indian team that came agonisingly close to winning a bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. The team had lost the third-place match to Great Britain.

🚨#news | Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 celebrates India’s Hockey Heroes 🚨



🎖️Hockey India Balbir Singh Award for Men's Player of the Year 2024: Harmanpreet Singh



🎖️Hockey India Balbir Singh Award for Women's Player of the Year 2024: Savita Punia



🎖️Hockey India Dhanraj… pic.twitter.com/JLjVjHBnSK — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 15, 2025

The central focus on the night, however, was the honouring of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that won the 1975 Hockey World Cup in Malaysia.

The members of team were presented with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

In what a nail-biting final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, India had registered a 2-1 victory over Pakistan to clinch the prestigious title. That remains the only time that India won the Hockey World Cup.

Full list of awards from the Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024

Hockey India Balbir Singh Award for Men's Player of the Year 2024: Harmanpreet Singh

Hockey India Balbir Singh Award for Women's Player of the Year 2024: Savita Punia

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2024: Abhishek Nain

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024: Hardik

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024: Amit Rohidas

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Men's U21 Player of the Year 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Women's U21 Player of the Year 2024: Deepika

Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2024: The Indian Men's 1975 World Cup Winning Hockey Team