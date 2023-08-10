'Whatever happened with me was not right': Rani Rampal hits out

Chennai: Rani Rampal on Thursday demanded answers on why she has been ignored for the last two years, since leading India to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reacting angrily to questions on her retirement at a press conference where the 28-year-old was announced as the U17 women's national team coach, Rani seemed to point fingers at Janneke Schopmann on freezing her out of the senior national team without explanation.

"Whatever happened with me in past two.years is not right. Despite performing at the top level, I was ignored. The best person to answer this (if I am retired) is the coach and I think everybody wants to know it," said the former India captain.



On taking charge of the U17 Indian team, Rani said, "This is short-term programme for me. I want to give back to the sport which has given me so much. I will keep trying to play whenever I get a chance, I still have hope. Let's see how it goes. I won't give up."

Since leading the Indian women's team to a historic but heartbreaking 4th-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Rani has been out of the team. She was out of action due to a surgery for a few months, but even on her return to the domestic circuit she found it hard to break back into the Indian team - even after smashing a whopping 18 goals in just six matches at the 2022 National Games in Gujarat.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who had been announced as temporary captain, has since then taken over full-time duties.

Women's team coach Janneke Schopman, speaking to The Bridge last year, had said that she does not think Rani Rampal is among the 20 best players in the country. "She (Rani Rampal) is a great athlete with a great mindset. But I have 33 players, and I have to pick the best 20 among them," she had said.

Cannot interfere in selection matters: Tirkey

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that while Rani Rampal's sorrows are valid, the federation has had conversations with both parties in the matter and that it leaves selection matters upto the coach and the selection committee.

"We understand the grief of Rani Rampal. We have talked about her absence from the national team. We have consulted both selectors and head coach. We had conversations with Rani also," he said.



"We don't interfere in these matters, it is upto the coach and selectors," Tirkey added.

Sardar Singh will coach the Indian U-17 boys hockey team while Rani Rampal will be in-charge of girls' side, the HI president announced at the event.