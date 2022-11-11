Rani Rampal not among India's best 20 players now: Janneke Schopman

The Indian hockey team has been on a constant rise after Tokyo Olympics, but the central figure in that historic campaign - Rani Rampal - continues to be out of the squad. The former national team captain was left out of the FIH Nations Cup 2022 squad once again this week.

Speaking to The Bridge, national team coach Janneke Schopman said that she has had clear lines of communication with Rani Rampal; and that she does not figure in the best 20 players the coach has at her disposal at the moment.

"I watched her (Rani Rampal) play in the National Games 2022 (where she scored 18 goals). I know she is an ambitious player and intends to play for the country. She is a great athlete with a great mindset. But I have 33 players, and I have to pick the best 20 among them," Schopman said.

With Vandana Katariya playing the right side of the forward line and absolutely owning it, Rani's favoured position in the line-up is not there for grabs. Janeke Schopman won't sacrifice her best goal scorer.

Although, Rani has a role to play and that is to stabilize the game and control it from the mid-field exactly as Manpreet Singh does for the Indian men's team.

The coach acceded that Rampal might even be brought back in the team in the role of a midfielder, as that has been one area in which the Indian team has lacked solidity often over the last year. But Schopman added that her priority is to field the best combination and that at the moment Rampal does not find a place in the squad.

"Who the best 20 players are can change in the future. Rani knows where she is and where I am, and if there is something, we can always talk about it. Ultimately, it is about the team and not just an individual player," Schopman said.

A year after she led India to a historic 4th place finish at the Olympics, Rani Rampal continues to be left out from the national side.



What's more confusing is that she performed exceptionally well at the recent National Games! Read:#Hockey 🏑https://t.co/LI8UeJJUIM — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 9, 2022

In recent matches, defensive lapses have often hurt the Indian team. And more often than not, it has been some senior player who has been responsible for the mistake.

But Schopman insisted that there are several individuals within her team who she wants to take on more responsibilities.

"I think our team unity and mindset are quite good. There is always scope for improvement, but I think we can also take the next step on an individual level. People who have been in the team for a little bit longer can contribute more now and play more to their strengths," she said.

'Team unity is non-negotiable'



Since taking over from Rani Rampal, Savita Punia has been exceptional in her role as goalkeeper and captain, though the team has often faltered.

"Savita is a fantastic leader, and her performances show that. I'm very excited to see how the other players will step up for the team. Team unity is something non-negotiable for me and my players know it," said Janneke Schopman.

Next month's FIH Women's Nations Cup will offer the Indian team their next opportunity to test themselves. The event will bring in a system of promotion and relegation, where the champions will be promoted to the FIH Hockey Women's Pro League's 2023-2024 season. India is grouped in pool B along with Canada, Japan and South Africa. The other teams in the fray are Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain, grouped in pool A.