Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India v/s Poland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's clash against Poland at the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021

India's campaign in the World Cup started on a horrid note, falling to a 4-5 defeat against underdogs France. With the title defence on the line, the youngsters led by Vivek Sagar Prasad hit back with a thumping 13-1 win over Canada to get things back on track.

However, things are not done yet. A loss today will put them out of the title race. Can the Indian colts maintain their winning run?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!




