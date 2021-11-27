Log In
Hockey

Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India v/s Poland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Poland in the Men's Junior World Cup 2021.

Indian junior hockey team in action at the World Cup (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)
Indian junior hockey team in action at the World Cup (Source: Hockey India/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-27T19:16:10+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's clash against Poland at the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021

India's campaign in the World Cup started on a horrid note, falling to a 4-5 defeat against underdogs France. With the title defence on the line, the youngsters led by Vivek Sagar Prasad hit back with a thumping 13-1 win over Canada to get things back on track.

However, things are not done yet. A loss today will put them out of the title race. Can the Indian colts maintain their winning run?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!


Live Updates

  • 27 Nov 2021 1:45 PM GMT

    Indian Goalscorers so far

    Vice-captain Sanjay leads the goalscoring charts for India with two hat-tricks in two games

    Sanjay - 6 Goals

    Uttam Singh - 4 Goals

    Araijeet Hundal - 3 Goals

    Shardanand Tiwari - 2 Goals

    Vivek Sagar Prasad - 1 Goal

    Maninder Singh - 1 Goal

    Abhishek Lakra - 1 Goal


  • 27 Nov 2021 1:38 PM GMT

    The lineup is out!

    Two changes for India from the 11 that started against Canada in the previous match. There is a goalkeeper swap with Prashant Chauhan coming in for Pawan, while Vishnukant Singh makes way for R. Moirangthem.


  • 27 Nov 2021 1:33 PM GMT

    Gooood Eveninggg!

    It is the final group stage match for India at the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 and there is a lot at stake. The boys in blue will surely start as overwhelming favourites in this clash against Poland, but they cannot afford to breathe easy. If the Polish youngsters manage to spring a surprise, that would all but draw curtains on India's title defence campaign right then and there.

    With France having already qualified from this group winning three out of three and Canada already out of the reckoning losing all three matches, this clash between India and Poland is a virtual pre-quarterfinal. Who will come out on top?

Hockey Hockey India 
