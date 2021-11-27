Hockey
Junior Hockey World Cup LIVE - India v/s Poland - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Poland in the Men's Junior World Cup 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from India's clash against Poland at the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021
India's campaign in the World Cup started on a horrid note, falling to a 4-5 defeat against underdogs France. With the title defence on the line, the youngsters led by Vivek Sagar Prasad hit back with a thumping 13-1 win over Canada to get things back on track.
However, things are not done yet. A loss today will put them out of the title race. Can the Indian colts maintain their winning run?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 27 Nov 2021 1:45 PM GMT
Indian Goalscorers so far
Vice-captain Sanjay leads the goalscoring charts for India with two hat-tricks in two games
Sanjay - 6 Goals
Uttam Singh - 4 Goals
Araijeet Hundal - 3 Goals
Shardanand Tiwari - 2 Goals
Vivek Sagar Prasad - 1 Goal
Maninder Singh - 1 Goal
Abhishek Lakra - 1 Goal
- 27 Nov 2021 1:38 PM GMT
The lineup is out!
Two changes for India from the 11 that started against Canada in the previous match. There is a goalkeeper swap with Prashant Chauhan coming in for Pawan, while Vishnukant Singh makes way for R. Moirangthem.
- 27 Nov 2021 1:33 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
It is the final group stage match for India at the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 and there is a lot at stake. The boys in blue will surely start as overwhelming favourites in this clash against Poland, but they cannot afford to breathe easy. If the Polish youngsters manage to spring a surprise, that would all but draw curtains on India's title defence campaign right then and there.
With France having already qualified from this group winning three out of three and Canada already out of the reckoning losing all three matches, this clash between India and Poland is a virtual pre-quarterfinal. Who will come out on top?