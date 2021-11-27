Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC
Live commentary of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC
It's the first doubleheader of Indian Super League 2021-22 as Mumbai City FC takes on Hyderabad FC at Fatorda Stadium. Follow all the live actions with us here.
Preview
Live Updates
- 27 Nov 2021 4:32 PM GMT
30': Drinks Break
Heading into the drinks break, it's all level at the Fatorda Stadium.
MCFC 1-1 HFC
- 27 Nov 2021 4:30 PM GMT
28': Penalty Appeal From MCFC
MCFC appeal for a penalty after an apparent foul from HFC captain Joao Victor.
- 27 Nov 2021 4:26 PM GMT
24': Corner For MCFC
Training ground stuff not really working for MCFC.
HFC defended the corner well.
- 27 Nov 2021 4:24 PM GMT
22': Freekick For HFC
HFC win a free-kick courtesy of a tackle from MCFC's goalscorer Jahouh.
- 27 Nov 2021 4:20 PM GMT
17': Save From Nawaz
Aniket forces a save from the goalkeeper at his near-post.
HFC have picked it up a notch in the last couple of minutes.
- 27 Nov 2021 4:16 PM GMT
13': GOAL! MCFC 1-1 HFC
The captain Joao Victor steps up from the spot and slots the penalty to the goalkeeper's right.
GAME ON!
- 27 Nov 2021 4:14 PM GMT
13': Penalty for HFC
Chianese fouled in the box by Bipin!
- 27 Nov 2021 4:12 PM GMT
9': Freekick for HFC
A clumsy tackle from Rahul Bheke. Mourtada Fall is there yet again to clear the danger from the resulting free-kick.
- 27 Nov 2021 4:08 PM GMT
GOAL! MCFC 1-0 HFC
An absolute belter from Jahouh. Makes a 5 yard dash from D-Top and smashes it into the roof of the net!
- 27 Nov 2021 4:06 PM GMT
4': Freekick For HFC
Asish Rai wins a free-kick for HFC but Yasir sails it over the bar.