FIH Pro League LIVE: India women take on China - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian women's hockey team FIH Pro League clash against China, the Asian Games gold medallist.
The Indian women's hockey team will look to set aside the disappointment of its failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics when it faces China, the Asian Games gold medallist, in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday,
This will be India's second appearance at the FIH Pro League, after making its debut in the 2021-22 season and ending the tournament in third place. For the 2023-24 season, the Indian girls beat Spain in the FIH Nations Cup 2022 final to earn a promotion to the Pro League.
- 3 Feb 2024 2:27 PM GMT
15' End of first quarter | India 0-0 China
The first quarter of the hockey ends goalless as both sides cannot convert their chances.
- 3 Feb 2024 2:24 PM GMT
11' Liu Hua misses the board
China makes a rare attack on the Indian box after Zhang Ying manages to create a space for herself. She passes the ball to Liu Hua, playing her fifth match. She goes for a reverse sweep, but her execution is not good as her shot goes wide. India 0-0 China
- 3 Feb 2024 2:19 PM GMT
7' India dominates the quarter
India takes control of the first quarter and makes a few quick runs down the left flanks, especially by Gurjit and Navneet. But China remains vigilant in the defence.
- 3 Feb 2024 2:15 PM GMT
4' China foils Indian attack
India builds an attack through the left flank. Gurjit Kaur comes up with the pass, but she finds no receiver in front of the Chinese box. China clears the danger. India 0-0 China
- 3 Feb 2024 2:13 PM GMT
1st quarter: 3' India controls the mid-field
India takes early control in the first quarter. But China intercepts the Indian attack.
- 3 Feb 2024 2:08 PM GMT
Time for national anthems
Chinese national anthem will be played followed by India's at the Kalinga Stadium before the kick-off.
- 3 Feb 2024 2:07 PM GMT
Salima Tete completes 100..
Salima Tete is playing her 100th match for India today.
- 3 Feb 2024 2:00 PM GMT
What happened when India met China last time?
Indian women's hockey team and China met each other last time at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi. India defeated China 2-1 on that occasion.
India, however, lost 0-4 to China in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
In the FIH Pro Lague, they met twice. India won both matches 7-1 and 2-1.