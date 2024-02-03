FIH Pro League LIVE: India women take on China - Scores, Updates, Blog

The Indian women's hockey team will look to set aside the disappointment of its failure to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics when it faces China, the Asian Games gold medallist, in the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday,

This will be India's second appearance at the FIH Pro League, after making its debut in the 2021-22 season and ending the tournament in third place. For the 2023-24 season, the Indian girls beat Spain in the FIH Nations Cup 2022 final to earn a promotion to the Pro League.

