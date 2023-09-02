Hockey
India vs Pakistan, Hockey 5s Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND look for 1st win vs PAK in new format — Live Score, Updates Blog
Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifiers: India and Pakistan have both qualified for the 2024 Hockey 5s World Cup, but who will be crowned Asian champions in this new hockey format? Match begins at 7:30 PM IST.
India vs Pakistan, Hockey 5s 2023 Asia Cup Final LIVE: The other big India-Pakistan showdown other than Saturday's cricket match sees the two neighbours take on each other in the inaugural title clash of the Hockey 5s Asian World Cup qualifiers.
India and Pakistan have met twice earlier in the Hockey 5s format. The 2022 match was a draw, while Pakistan beat India 5-4 in the group match earlier in the tournament. Can India's five-member hockey team turn the tide in this final?
- 2 Sep 2023 12:25 PM GMT
What is Hockey 5s?
First played in preparation for the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, Hockey5s is a super-fast, shorter format of hockey. Hockey5s is an invasion game played between two teams with 4 field players and a goalkeeper in a much smaller pitch than the normal 11-a-side version of field hockey.
Field Size: 40m x 23.7m
11-a-side Field Hockey Field Size: 91.4m x 55m
Hockey5s incorporates all the skills and game principles of Hockey. With fewer players, less space and rebound boards on all 4 sides of the court, Hockey5s also presents a range of different tactical options to other formats.
- 2 Sep 2023 12:21 PM GMT
India vs Pakistan Hockey 5s group match highlights
Here's what happened the last time these two sides met:
- 2 Sep 2023 12:20 PM GMT
India vs Pakistan Hockey 5 Squads
Here's how the two teams lined up last time:
India: Maninder Singh, Raheel Mohammed, Mandeep Mor, Suraj Karkera, Rajbhar Pawan
Pakistan: Rana Abdul, Liaqat Arshad, Murtaza Muhammad, Aslam Ahtisham, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan
- 2 Sep 2023 12:17 PM GMT
India vs Pakistan, Hockey 5s Final: When and where to watch
It seems to be a big day for India-Pakistan matches. The Asia Cup cricket match might have stolen all the attention, but even in the first ever Hockey 5s Asia Cup, it is the two neighbours who meet in the title clash today.
Date & Time: September 2, 2023, 7.30 pm IST
Venue: Salalah, Oman
TV: NA
Live Streaming: Asian Hockey Federation YouTube Channel