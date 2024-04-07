India lose to Australia 2-4 in 2nd hockey Test, go 0-2 down in the series

After losing the first Test 1-5, India suffered their second straight defeat against Australia, losing 2-4 in the second Test of the five-match series at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Catch highlights

Leon Hayward put Australia in the lead, converting a penalty corner in the fifth minute of the first quarter. Goalkeeper Kishan Pathak made a few brilliant saves to keep Australia in check before India earned three penalty corners in a row.

Jugraj Singh would convert the third one to level up the score for the visitors in the ninth minute.

In the second quarter, both teams played a counterattacking game, with their defenders putting up solid shows to deny each other chances to take the lead.

Australia missed the target a couple of times, India also lost the tempo in the attacking third before midfielder Hardik Singh earned a penalty corner and captain Harmanpreet Singh put India in a 2-1 lead with his sharp drag flick that deflected and hit the box in the 30th minute.

Australia 🇦🇺 4 - India 🇮🇳 2



Goal Scorers:

6' 34' Hayward Jeremy (PC)

42' Anderson Jacob

45' Ephraums Nathan



9' Jugraj Singh (PC)

30' Harmanpreet Singh (PC)#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/OeJQApUk5Q — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 7, 2024

But when things started looking promising for India, Hayward would bring Australia back in the game by levelling the score up.



In the 42nd minute, a through pass from near the halfway mark would shatter India's hope of leaving the field without a defeat.

A long grounded pass from the mid-pitch would see Jacob Anderson placing his stick to connect the pass with the ball going between the legs of Pathak.

In a span of three minutes, Australia's Nathan Ephraums scored a goal from a difficult angle to put the hosts in a 4-2 lead.

India could not break the deadlock in the fourth quarter, with Australia foiling Indian players' forward march in the attacking third.

The third Test of the five-match series will be on April 10 at the same venue.