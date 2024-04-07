Hockey
India lose to Australia 2-4 in 2nd hockey Test, go 0-2 down in the series
After gaining a 2-1 lead, India lost the second Test of the five-match series against Australia 2-4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday.
After losing the first Test 1-5, India suffered their second straight defeat against Australia, losing 2-4 in the second Test of the five-match series at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Sunday.
Leon Hayward put Australia in the lead, converting a penalty corner in the fifth minute of the first quarter. Goalkeeper Kishan Pathak made a few brilliant saves to keep Australia in check before India earned three penalty corners in a row.
Jugraj Singh would convert the third one to level up the score for the visitors in the ninth minute.
In the second quarter, both teams played a counterattacking game, with their defenders putting up solid shows to deny each other chances to take the lead.
Australia missed the target a couple of times, India also lost the tempo in the attacking third before midfielder Hardik Singh earned a penalty corner and captain Harmanpreet Singh put India in a 2-1 lead with his sharp drag flick that deflected and hit the box in the 30th minute.
But when things started looking promising for India, Hayward would bring Australia back in the game by levelling the score up.
In the 42nd minute, a through pass from near the halfway mark would shatter India's hope of leaving the field without a defeat.
A long grounded pass from the mid-pitch would see Jacob Anderson placing his stick to connect the pass with the ball going between the legs of Pathak.
In a span of three minutes, Australia's Nathan Ephraums scored a goal from a difficult angle to put the hosts in a 4-2 lead.
India could not break the deadlock in the fourth quarter, with Australia foiling Indian players' forward march in the attacking third.
The third Test of the five-match series will be on April 10 at the same venue.