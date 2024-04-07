Hockey
India vs Australia, 2nd Test LIVE: India 1-1 Australia - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Indian men's hockey team's second Test against Australia in Perth.
After losing 1-5 in the first Test, the Indian men's hockey team takes on Australia in the second Test of the five-match series in Perth on Sunday.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 7 April 2024 9:15 AM GMT
20' Australia misses a chance
Australia make an attempt from the Indian circle, but the shot goes wide.
- 7 April 2024 9:13 AM GMT
17' Australia attacks
Australia create an attack but the Indian defence manage to keep them in check.
- 7 April 2024 9:10 AM GMT
2nd quarter begins
India look to maintain the tempo in the second quarter, while Australia will aim to breach the sturdy Indian defence.
- 7 April 2024 9:07 AM GMT
15' End of 1st quarter
India bounce back from a disappointing start in the first quarter to draw level at 1-1.
- 7 April 2024 9:06 AM GMT
14' Penalty corner for Australia
India defend well to avert the danger.
- 7 April 2024 9:05 AM GMT
12' Missed chance for India
Abhishek attempts a full smash that hits the crossbar after he receives a high pass from the left flank. India miss a sure goal.
- 7 April 2024 9:00 AM GMT
9' Jugraj Singh draws level for India
Jugraj Singh scores from penalty corner to help India draw level in the match. India 1-1 Australia
- 7 April 2024 8:59 AM GMT
9' India earn their first PC
Abhishek earns the penalty corner for Australia as the Australian player raises his stick which the umpire calls a foul.
Australia avert the danger, but India get a second PC.
The ball deflects, India get the third PC in a row.
Jugraj scores to help India level up in the match.
- 7 April 2024 8:54 AM GMT
6' Kishan Pathan saves, India go on counterattack
Kishan Pathak makes a brilliant save to stave off the danger.