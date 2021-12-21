Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Men's Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India plays Japan in semi-final -Updates, Results, Score
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's semi-final match against Japan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy.
The Indian men's hockey team ended their group stage campaign as the table toppers with a thumping 6-0 victory over Japan. They now taken on the same opponents based on the final position in the table after the group stage. Japan finished 4th while Korea and Pakistan will face off in the other semi-final.
Today's semi-final is set to begin at 5:30 pm IST.
