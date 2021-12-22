Hockey
Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India take on Pakistan - Updates, Results, Score
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's 3rd place match against Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy.
The Indian men's hockey team ended their group stage campaign as the table toppers with a thumping 6-0 victory over Japan. They took on the same opponents based on the final position in the table after the group stage. Japan finished 4th while Korea and Pakistan faced off in the other semi-final. The semi-final went Japan's way 5-3, giving them their first victory over India at a major tournament.
Pakistan lost 5-6 to Korea in an intense end-to-end game. All eyes will now be on the arch-rivals who will play each other for a 3rd place finish.
The match is set to begin at 3:00 pm IST.
Live Updates
- 22 Dec 2021 7:45 AM GMT
A very warm welcome to you all!
India is set to play Pakistan for the second time in this tournament. The previous match ended 3-1 in favor of India but that does not mean anything as India already has experience with Japan defeating them soundly in the second game. This India-Pakistan match has a lot of history to it and we shall definitely witness a great game today.
Do tune in at 3:00 pm IST.