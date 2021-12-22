Log In
Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India take on Pakistan - Updates, Results, Score

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's 3rd place match against Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy.

asian champions trophy
India will be playing their second match of the tournament against Bangladesh (HockeyIndia)

By

C.C. Chengappa

2021-12-22

The Indian men's hockey team ended their group stage campaign as the table toppers with a thumping 6-0 victory over Japan. They took on the same opponents based on the final position in the table after the group stage. Japan finished 4th while Korea and Pakistan faced off in the other semi-final. The semi-final went Japan's way 5-3, giving them their first victory over India at a major tournament.

Pakistan lost 5-6 to Korea in an intense end-to-end game. All eyes will now be on the arch-rivals who will play each other for a 3rd place finish.

The match is set to begin at 3:00 pm IST.


Live Updates

Hockey Hockey India Hockey World Cup Indian Hockey 
