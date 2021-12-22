Hockey
Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan 3rd place match - Teams, Top Goalscorers, Where to watch
India's Harmanpreet Singh is the 2nd highest goalscorer in the tournament so far, with the last day of action coming up on Wednesday.
India and Pakistan, pre-tournament favourites, were both defeated in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday, setting up a highly anticipated clash between the two teams - but in the 3rd place play-off and not the final. Japan and South Korea will be playing in the final later in the day. The match will take place from 3 pm IST on Wednesday.
Joint defending champions India and Pakistan's stranglehold on the Asian Champions Trophy came to an end with 3-5 and 5-6 defeats to Japan and Korea respectively.
India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record
India ended the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (5) and hosts Bangladesh (0). They started off with a draw against Korea before winning the rest of their matches, including a 6-0 demolition of Japan.
India vs Pakistan: Top Scorers
Jang Jonghyun (KOR) - 8 goals
Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 7 goals
Dilpreet Singh (IND) - 5 goals
Jarmanpreet Singh (IND) - 3 goals
Afraz (PAK) - 3 goals
Hossain Arshad (BAN) - 3 goals
India vs Pakistan: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor.
Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh.
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.
India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch
India vs Pakistan will begin from 1500 IST on Wednesday (December 22). The match will be live streamed on the Star Sports network.