Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan 3rd place match - Teams, Top Goalscorers, Where to watch

India and Pakistan, pre-tournament favourites, were both defeated in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday, setting up a highly anticipated clash between the two teams - but in the 3rd place play-off and not the final. Japan and South Korea will be playing in the final later in the day. The match will take place from 3 pm IST on Wednesday.

Joint defending champions India and Pakistan's stranglehold on the Asian Champions Trophy came to an end with 3-5 and 5-6 defeats to Japan and Korea respectively.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

India vs Pakistan



India and Pakistan will compete for the 3rd place in Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021



Match will be played at Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium Dhaka on 22 December at 1530 Dhaka Time



Watch Live at https://t.co/WyFQvHvU5A#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/ndEFTL5787 — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) December 21, 2021

India ended the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (5) and hosts Bangladesh (0). They started off with a draw against Korea before winning the rest of their matches, including a 6-0 demolition of Japan.



India vs Pakistan: Top Scorers

Jang Jonghyun (KOR) - 8 goals

Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 7 goals

Dilpreet Singh (IND) - 5 goals



Jarmanpreet Singh (IND) - 3 goals

Afraz (PAK) - 3 goals

Hossain Arshad (BAN) - 3 goals

Harmanpreet Singh :



* we missed a lot of opportunities in the first 2 quarters and this is something to improve .



* Pakistan is good team and they played well ,#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/DQiVU6SPlJ — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) December 17, 2021

India vs Pakistan: India Squad



Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor.



Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh.



Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021



3rd/4th Place Match: India vs Pakistan

22 December 2021

1530 pm

Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium Dhaka#HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/98AvfQHDL2 — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) December 22, 2021

India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch

India vs Pakistan will begin from 1500 IST on Wednesday (December 22). The match will be live streamed on the Star Sports network.