Asian Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan 3rd place match - Teams, Top Goalscorers, Where to watch

India's Harmanpreet Singh is the 2nd highest goalscorer in the tournament so far, with the last day of action coming up on Wednesday.

India beat Pakistan 3-1 in the round-robin stage of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy. (AsianHockeyFederation)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-22T11:20:26+05:30

India and Pakistan, pre-tournament favourites, were both defeated in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday, setting up a highly anticipated clash between the two teams - but in the 3rd place play-off and not the final. Japan and South Korea will be playing in the final later in the day. The match will take place from 3 pm IST on Wednesday.

Joint defending champions India and Pakistan's stranglehold on the Asian Champions Trophy came to an end with 3-5 and 5-6 defeats to Japan and Korea respectively.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record

India ended the round-robin stage of the five-nation tournament at the top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of Korea (6), Japan (5), Pakistan (5) and hosts Bangladesh (0). They started off with a draw against Korea before winning the rest of their matches, including a 6-0 demolition of Japan.

India vs Pakistan: Top Scorers

Jang Jonghyun (KOR) - 8 goals

Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - 7 goals

Dilpreet Singh (IND) - 5 goals

Jarmanpreet Singh (IND) - 3 goals

Afraz (PAK) - 3 goals

Hossain Arshad (BAN) - 3 goals

India vs Pakistan: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor.

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh.

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch

India vs Pakistan will begin from 1500 IST on Wednesday (December 22). The match will be live streamed on the Star Sports network.

