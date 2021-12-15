Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

India vs Bangladesh Asian Champions Trophy - Live Scores, Updates

India will look for their first win of the tournament against Bangladesh after a 2-2 draw against South Korea on Tuesday.

asian champions trophy
X

India will be playing their second match of the tournament against Bangladesh (HockeyIndia)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-15T14:17:40+05:30

The Indian men's hockey team will look to bounce back against Bangladesh in their second match at the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on December 15. India drew with South Korea 2-2 in their first match despite taking a two-goal lead. Skipper Manpreet Singh said after the match, "This was the first match of the tournament and we will surely bounce back against Bangladesh."

Following this match, India's third match in the 5-team tournament will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17.

Follow LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

>Load More
Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X