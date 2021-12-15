Hockey
India vs Bangladesh Asian Champions Trophy - Live Scores, Updates
India will look for their first win of the tournament against Bangladesh after a 2-2 draw against South Korea on Tuesday.
The Indian men's hockey team will look to bounce back against Bangladesh in their second match at the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on December 15. India drew with South Korea 2-2 in their first match despite taking a two-goal lead. Skipper Manpreet Singh said after the match, "This was the first match of the tournament and we will surely bounce back against Bangladesh."
Following this match, India's third match in the 5-team tournament will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17.
Live Updates
- 15 Dec 2021 8:47 AM GMT
India vs Bangladesh: Teams
The starting line-ups are out.
- 15 Dec 2021 8:42 AM GMT
India vs Bangladesh: Points Table
Match begins at 3 pm IST. The starting line-up can be expected to be out in another 15 minutes.
The home team play their first match today, with the rest of the 4 teams equal on points after their first matches.