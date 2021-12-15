India vs Bangladesh Asian Champions Trophy - Live Scores, Updates

The Indian men's hockey team will look to bounce back against Bangladesh in their second match at the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka on December 15. India drew with South Korea 2-2 in their first match despite taking a two-goal lead. Skipper Manpreet Singh said after the match, "This was the first match of the tournament and we will surely bounce back against Bangladesh."

Following this match, India's third match in the 5-team tournament will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17.

Follow LIVE Updates: