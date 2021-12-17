Hockey
Men's Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India beat Pakistan 3-1 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The Indian men's hockey team started their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a rather unexpected note, being held by South Korea for a 2-2 draw. Graham Reid's men however struck back immediately against the hosts Bangladesh by thumping them 9-0.
The Pakistani's, on the other, playing without their senior goalkeepers due to visa issues, were held to a goalless draw by Japan in their only match so far. As the arch-rivals clash, expect a high voltage contest.
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2021 11:18 AM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
Graham Reid all smiles as the Indian players walk off the field, and why should he not be. The Australian seemed displeased at the halftime but his wards have made up for it, haven't they?
Pakistan did threaten a bit towards the end, but the Manpreet Singh-led side had it control. Be it Harmanpreet with his goals, Varun Kumar in defence or Shilanand Lakra with that brilliant run that helped Akashdeep score, India had someone or the other step up under pressure.
India consolidated their position at the top of the table with this win. Thank you for joining in, See you next time!
- 17 Dec 2021 11:13 AM GMT
INDIA WINSSS!
There goes the hooter and India walk away with full points. A 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.
Goal scorers for India:
Harmanpreet Singh - 2
Akashdeep Singh - 1
- 17 Dec 2021 11:12 AM GMT
Well defended, INDIA!
Pakistan gets on a counter. Abdul Rana almost bisects the entire Indian defence, but Varun Kumar comes for the rescue. That could have ended terribly for India if not for Varun.
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
- 17 Dec 2021 11:09 AM GMT
India lose the review
The TV umpire goes in favour of Pakistan and India lose out on a review. 3 Minutes left in the contest.
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
- 17 Dec 2021 11:08 AM GMT
SAVED!
A clean strike from Varun Kumar this time, but brilliant work from Mubashar Ali. He seems to have injured himself in the process.
India, also asks for a review. They feel the save deflected to a foot while the onfield umpire disagrees.
- 17 Dec 2021 11:06 AM GMT
India asks for review
India enter the circle and Samsher Singh is down on the ground. He feels he was pushed from the back and the Indians review. It is indeed a push and they get a PC - third of the match for them!
- 17 Dec 2021 11:05 AM GMT
Pakistan misses
Golden opportunity for Pakistan, but it goes begging as they fail to collect it cleanly inside the circle. That would have been a mad if they had collected it.
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
- 17 Dec 2021 11:03 AM GMT
5 minutes left!
Just 5 minutes left in the contest and India is still pressing. Shamsher with a brilliant run and penetration, but the Pakistan defence is up to the task.
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
- 17 Dec 2021 11:01 AM GMT
SAVED!
Suraj Karkera saves it rather easily. Brilliant from the Indian custodian.
INDIA 3-1 PAKISTAN
- 17 Dec 2021 11:00 AM GMT
PC, Pakistan!
Pakistan penetrates and they get a PC, courtesy an obstruction from Harmanpreet.