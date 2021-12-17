Men's Asian Champions Trophy LIVE - India beat Pakistan 3-1 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from India's clash against Pakistan in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy

The Indian men's hockey team started their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a rather unexpected note, being held by South Korea for a 2-2 draw. Graham Reid's men however struck back immediately against the hosts Bangladesh by thumping them 9-0.

The Pakistani's, on the other, playing without their senior goalkeepers due to visa issues, were held to a goalless draw by Japan in their only match so far. As the arch-rivals clash, expect a high voltage contest.

