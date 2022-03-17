India vs Argentina FIH Pro League: All you need to know, Indian Squad, Live Stream

The Indian men's hockey team will be back in action in the tournament as they will be facing Argentina in a double header on March 19 and 20.



The Indian men's hockey team played their last FIH Pro League 2021/22 match in February against Spain. Earlier this month, India's match against Germany was postponed due to high number of Covid-19 cases in the Germany team.

So far in their campaign, India has won four and lost two matches. In their last double header game against Spain, India won the first match by 5-4 and lost the second by 3-5.

The Men in Blue are heading back to the field for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Men's) game vs Argentina on 19th and 20th of March 2022 at 7:30pm (IST).#IndiaKaGame #hockeyatitsbest #HockeyIndia #FIHProLeague @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/hHVIFoqMag — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 16, 2022

Here is all you need to know about India's class against Argentina in the Pro League 2021/22.



Indian Squad

Hockey India has named a 22-member squad, who will be up against Argentina this weekend.

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and debutant Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh.

Forwards: Gurjant Singh return to the squad after a brief injury break. He is joined by Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek.

Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno as well as Gursahibjit Singh and Mohd. Raheel.

Meet the 22-member Indian Men's Team who will face #Argentina in the #FIHProLeague matches this weekend at #KalingaStadium.



Two from #Odisha - Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra have been named in the squad.



Many Congratulations and good luck for the matches. pic.twitter.com/mjRsG0vwwc — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) March 16, 2022

Location and Time



Both the India vs Argentina FIH Pro League matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The matches will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to Watch

All the FIH Pro League 2021/22 matches are live streamed on Star Sports Network and Hotstar. You can also follow The Bridge for all the live updates from the matches.