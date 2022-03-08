India, Germany FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches postponed due to Covid cases

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between the Indian men's team and the German men's team, initially scheduled on 12 and 13 March in Bhubaneswar, India, have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team. This was announced by an FIH press release on Tuesday.

FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates.

The Women's matches between India and Germany will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

With four wins and two losses in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign so far, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will look to improve on their execution skills when they take on Germany in the two-legged tie at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, originally scheduled on March 12 and 13.

The Manpreet-led side registered a 5-4 win and a 3-5 loss in their Pro League home leg against Spain last week.

India had defeated Germany 5-4 in the Bronze Medal playoff to clinch the first Olympic medal in hockey in 41 years.

