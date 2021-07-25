How can India qualify for the quarter-finals in Hockey?

The Indian Men's Hockey team suffered a colossal 7-1 defeat at the hands of the world no. 1 Australian Men's Hockey Team on Match Day 2 of Field Hockey in Group A at the North Pitch of Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo on Sunday.



The Bharat Army struggled to keep their momentum throughout the game and were below par on the defensive side of things. The Aussies kept on scoring regular goals throughout the game, including three goals in the second quarter itself. Dilpreet Singh scored the only goal for the Indian side against Australia.



India came into the game with a 3-2 victory over New Zealand and were expected to put up a tough show against the Aussies but lacked an iota of cohesion between themselves on the pitch. The 7-1 defeat has hampered India's goal difference in the group stage which could act detrimental to India's chances of qualifying for the knock-out stages.









What next for Indian Men's Hockey Team



India are grouped with New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Argentina and Japan in Group A. While one may argue that Spain and Japan might be easier opponents than most in terms of field hockey, Argentina are no walkover especially being the Rio 2016 Men's Field Hockey Champions.



India next face Spain on 27th July. Spain are an easier opponent to play against in comparison to all the teams in the group barring perhaps Japan. Spain drew 1-1 with Argentina on Match Day 1 which indeed is an impressive result.



While India are expected to cruise past Spain, they may not have that luxury against Argentina. Argentina have a great track record in Hockey and will be eager to turn the tables around after the draw with Spain.



Japan are fairly a young hockey side and should be an easy win for the Men in Blue. All in all, India do have a decent chance to make it to the knockouts especially since top four from the group will make it to the quarter-finals. The Men in Blue will have to push for a high finish in Group in a bid to avoid the stronger teams from Group B in the knockouts like Germany, Belgium and Netherlands.

