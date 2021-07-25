Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team lose 1-7 against Australia

Indian men's hockey team would remember this humiliating day, as they suffer a 1-7 defeat against world no. 1 side Australia in their second game of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. This is the biggest margin defeat for India since coach Graham Reid took the charge of the team. India buoyed by their success against New Zealand on Saturday were high on confidence

India won their first penalty corner in quarter 1. However, a brilliant back-stick punch into the goal by Harman was denied as it went too high. Into the 10th minute, Australia won a PC back. Though Amit Rohidas rightly took in charge of the first rush, the ball safely reached Australia's Jake Whetton, who slammed aiming the left corner of the goalpost that was beyond Sreejesh's reach. India were down by 0-1. India made a few attempts inside the Australian box through counters. But a resilient Australian defensive battery foiled an attempt by Samsher and Dilpreet. Into the dying minutes of the first quarter, India won another PC and Rupinder's brilliant attempt was let down by defender Andrew Ogilvie.

While playing on the astro-turf, India has never beaten Australia at the Olympics. And yesterday, Australia had to struggle to beat Japan. Tokyo's weather suits India. Hopefully, an India win on the cards. #Hockey#OlympicsInHindi — Sunil Taneja (@iSunilTaneja) July 25, 2021

Shamser failed to capitalise another chance from the right plank in the third minute of quarter 2, as it deflected past the Australian goalkeeper. Sreejesh made a remarkable save with his dive, but an error by Rupinder earned Australia another PC. Jeremy Hayward was perfect in injecting the ball straight inside the Indian goalpost. Australia further strengthened their lead to make it 0-3 when a ball was snatched from Vivek Sagar Prasad and was capitalised with a shot by Ogilvie in the 23rd minute. Floodgates had opened for India even before the first half ended as Tim Brand executed a perfect pass to Joshua Beltz, who slammed a goal with his backhand to make it 0-4.



Right into the second half, Vivek Sagar Prasad's ball earned a PC. Luck, however, did not favour drag-flicker Rupinder, who slipped. A moment later, India won their fourth and fifth PC, foiled by Australian first rusher. Dilpreet scored India's first goal after he deflected a long shot of Rupinderpal Singh in the 34th minute. India kept on building the pressure and finally won their sixth PC using a referral, but Amit Rohidas' variation failed to yield a result. The danger piled up as Australia earned a penalty stroke. Blake Grovers had it easy scoring Australia's fifth goal. Blake Grover's made 6-1 from a PC in the third quarter.

India conceded another goal in the last quarter when Tim brand sealed his first goal and the team's seventh goal in the 51st minute.

India will play their third match of Pool A on Tuesday against Spain at 6.30 AM IST.