FIH Pro League: Indian men lose 2-3 to Australia in first match of Antwerp leg - Highlights

The Indian men's hockey team began its final leg of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League season in Antwerp, Belgium, against arch-rivals Australia on Saturday.

After facing four consecutive defeats last week in the Netherlands, the team was aiming to bounce back and register a few wins to get back on track for their World Cup Qualification quest.

India is currently ranked fifth on the FIH Pro League Standings after 13 matches. The team, however, is now officially out of contention for the Championship title of FIH Pro League 2024-25

As it happened: