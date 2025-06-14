Hockey
FIH Pro League: Indian men lose 2-3 to Australia in first match of Antwerp leg - Highlights
Catch all the Highlights from the first match of the Antwerp leg as the Indian men's team took on Australia on Saturday.
The Indian men's hockey team began its final leg of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League season in Antwerp, Belgium, against arch-rivals Australia on Saturday.
After facing four consecutive defeats last week in the Netherlands, the team was aiming to bounce back and register a few wins to get back on track for their World Cup Qualification quest.
India is currently ranked fifth on the FIH Pro League Standings after 13 matches. The team, however, is now officially out of contention for the Championship title of FIH Pro League 2024-25
- 14 Jun 2025 10:35 AM GMT
That's it from the men's FIH Pro League match between India and Australia
However, the Indian women's team will also begin their London leg today as they are taking on Australia in their first FIH Women's Pro League match of the tour.
- 14 Jun 2025 10:16 AM GMT
Final Score: India 2-3 Australia
A Same story for the Indian team continued in this European leg as the team lost their fifth consecutive match by a difference of 1 goal, and once again the team lost out because of a final-minute goal by their opponents.
Australia, overcoming a two-goal difference, handed India yet another heartbreaking defeat and officially ended the team's dreams of winning the FIH Pro-League season 2024-25.
- 14 Jun 2025 10:13 AM GMT
60' Australia scores the winner in the final minute
Tom Craig's crucial deflection on Hayward's penalty corner lobs out suraj KArkera and gives Austalia a lead int he final minute.
India 2-3 Australia
- 14 Jun 2025 10:04 AM GMT
55' Australia equalises! Rintala converts the penalty corner
Australia finally converted their penalty corner of the match in their sixth attempt thanks to Joe Rintala's powerful dragflick on Suraj's right hand.
This goal takes the scoreline on level terms and with just five minutes to go before the final whistrl it makes the contest more intresting.
- 14 Jun 2025 9:54 AM GMT
50' Another big miss from Craig in a one-on-one position against Suraj
Australia finds Indian defense off guard and made a brilliant aggressive move with a long ball from the halfway to find unmarked Tom Craig who however failed to find the back of the net.
- 14 Jun 2025 9:47 AM GMT
End of third quarter: India 2-1 Australia
Australia came out all guns blazing in the second half and put a lot of pressure on the defense, which was initially neglected by the Indian defense, and Suraj's brilliant saves.
In fact, India find a goal of their down after a defensive from Australia's defender but it wasn't lasted long as aussies finally break the deadlock ad score their first goal of the match.
- 14 Jun 2025 9:44 AM GMT
42' Australia breaks the deadlock and opens their scoring chart in this match
Australia finally found an opening on the left flank as Nathan Ephramus converted an easy tap-in from the narrow on Suraj's near end to reduce the deficit back to 1.
Nathan was the first one to jump on a rebound save of Karkera's save from Tom Craig's fiery strike from the edge of the circle.
India 2-1 Australia
- 14 Jun 2025 9:36 AM GMT
35' Abhishek doubles India's lead with a brace
Sukhjeet made an outstanding tackle on the Australian defender on the edge of their circle to win the ball in a dangerous position and start a fiery attacking move.
He passed that ball to incoming Abhishek, who had a lot of space in front of him to find the back of the net, and he chose to push it in between the legs of the Australian goalkeeper and doubled the Indian lead.
India 2-0 Australia
- 14 Jun 2025 9:26 AM GMT
Half Time: India 1-0 Australia
An exciting first half came to an end with India maintaining their narrow lead in an end-to-end attacking display from both sides.
In the second quarter, both teams had their chances of scoring, but a couple of missed shots and brilliant saves kept the scoreline unchanged.
The Indian team will try to held on their lead and register their win on the European tour.