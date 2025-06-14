Hockey
FIH Women's Pro League: India go down fighting, lose 2-3 to Australia- Highlights
India lose 3-2 to Australia in a gripping FIH Pro League clash. Goals from Deepika and Neha not enough as Aussies hold firm in London.
India showed grit and determination but fell just short in their FIH Pro League 2024–25 clash against Australia, losing 3-2 in London. The Aussies started strong, with Courtney Schonell opening the scoring in the 16th minute and another goal following via a penalty stroke to make it 3-0. India fought back in the second half through well-taken penalty corner goals by Deepika and Neha. Despite earning multiple PCs in the final quarter, India couldn’t find the equaliser. A spirited performance, but Australia held on to take all three points.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2025 11:47 AM GMT
Full-Time: Australia edge past India 3-2!
It’s all over at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, and Australia come away with a hard-fought 3-2 win over India. The Aussies took control early, with goals from Courtney Schonell and a penalty stroke putting them 3-0 up. But India showed great spirit in the second half — Deepika and Neha pulled two goals back through well-executed penalty corners, setting up a tense finish. Despite late pressure and multiple PCs in the final quarter, the equaliser never came. A valiant fight from India, but they fall just short.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:44 AM GMT
Quarter 4 – 58th minute: India earn another PC!
India continue to press in search of an equaliser and win a crucial penalty corner in the 58th minute — their third of the final quarter. The injection and setup are clean, but the Australian goalkeeper once again comes up with a solid save to keep their lead intact. Just two minutes left on the clock, and India are running out of time.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:37 AM GMT
Quarter 4, 52nd minute: GOAL!
India are not backing down. In the 52nd minute, they earn yet another penalty corner — and this time, they make it count. A sharp injection is followed by a well-directed drag flick that’s initially saved by the Australian keeper. But Neha is alert on the rebound, pouncing on the loose ball and slotting it home. That’s India’s second goal of the night, and it’s now 3-2. Game on in London!
- 14 Jun 2025 11:31 AM GMT
Quarter 4 – 47th minute: India earn back-to-back PCs!
India come out with intent in the final quarter and win a penalty corner early on after a rash tackle by the Australian defence inside the circle. The first attempt doesn't yield a goal, leading to a re-award. They get another PC right after, keeping the pressure on. However, Australia’s goalkeeper steps up with a sharp save to deny the shot and maintain the 3-1 lead. A golden chance missed for India in a crucial phase.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:26 AM GMT
Quarter 4: Final quarter begins!
The fourth and final quarter is underway in London, with India taking the restart. Trailing 3-1, they’ll need to push hard in these last 15 minutes to mount a comeback. The momentum from Deepika’s late third-quarter goal could be the spark they need, but time is running out.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:24 AM GMT
End of Quarter 3: India pull one back, but Australia still lead 3-1
The third quarter ends with a glimmer of hope for India. After a dominant start to the second half by Australia, which saw them convert a penalty stroke to go 3-0 up, India responded with a well-taken penalty corner goal by Deepika in the 44th minute. It’s still an uphill battle, but India have something to build on heading into the final 15 minutes.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:23 AM GMT
Quarter 3 – 44th minute: GOAL! Deepika strikes from PC as India pull one back!
India finally break through with a beautifully executed penalty corner in the 44th minute. The injection is smooth, and Deepika is perfectly positioned to receive it at the top of the circle. With one swift flick, she sends the ball flying into the net, beating the Australian keeper with precision and power. A much-needed goal for India, and it’s now 3-1 with one quarter to go.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:18 AM GMT
Quarter 3 – 41st minute: Australia maintain control, India miss rare chance!
As the third quarter progresses, Australia continues to dictate the game with composed possession and structured build-up. India managed to carve out a rare opportunity around the 41st minute, a quick move opens up space near the circle, but the final shot sails just wide of the post. A missed chance for India to pull one back, and Australia remain firmly in control at 3-0.
- 14 Jun 2025 11:12 AM GMT
Quarter 3 – 36th minute: GOAL! Australia convert penalty stroke to make it 3-0!
The video referral goes in Australia’s favour, and they’re awarded a penalty stroke. In a tactical move, India switched goalkeepers for the stroke, hoping to deny the Aussies. But the change doesn’t stop the inevitable — the Australian striker steps up and calmly slots it home, extending their lead to 3-0. A clinical finish under pressure, and India now face a steep climb in the second half.