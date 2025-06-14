FIH Women's Pro League: India go down fighting, lose 2-3 to Australia- Highlights

India showed grit and determination but fell just short in their FIH Pro League 2024–25 clash against Australia, losing 3-2 in London. The Aussies started strong, with Courtney Schonell opening the scoring in the 16th minute and another goal following via a penalty stroke to make it 3-0. India fought back in the second half through well-taken penalty corner goals by Deepika and Neha. Despite earning multiple PCs in the final quarter, India couldn’t find the equaliser. A spirited performance, but Australia held on to take all three points.

