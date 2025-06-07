FIH Pro League 2024-25: Points Table, Complete standings of men's and women's league

The European leg FIH Pro League 2024–25 season resumed this Saturday with action across multiple venues on the continent until the end of June.

The international field hockey tournament, which began on 30 November 2024, kicked off its first leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.

This year’s edition features nine nations in both the men’s and women’s categories.

In the men’s competition, the participating teams are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Ireland, Netherlands and Spain, while the women’s tournament includes Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, England, Germany, India, Netherland and Spain.

The stakes are high in this extended six-month tournament, as the Pro League champions will earn direct qualification to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

While Australia (men) and Netherlands (women) have already secured their berths by winning the previous edition, Netherlands' men and Belgium’s men’s and women’s teams are guaranteed spots as World Cup hosts.

That leaves the rest of the field open for fierce contention for the final available spot.

India’s performance so far

Men’s Team:

Coached by Craig Fulton, the Indian men’s team has had a strong showing so far, registering five wins in eight matches, placing third in the standings with 15 points, just behind England and Belgium. India began its campaign with a loss to Spain but bounced back impressively, culminating in a morale-boosting 2-1 win over England at home in Bhubaneswar.

Women’s Team:

India’s women’s team started its campaign on a high note with a surprise win over defending champions Netherlands, but has since struggled to build momentum. With only two wins in eight games, they currently occupy the sixth spot with 9 points, and will need a sharp turnaround in the European leg to climb the rankings.

Men's FIH Pro League 2024-25

Rank Team Played Wins Wins(SO) Losses(SO) Losses Goals For Goals Against Goals Difference Points 1 Netherlands 9 3 4 0 2 21 20 1 17 2 England 8 4 2 0 2 24 15 9 16 3 Belgium 8 4 1 2 1 23 18 5 16 4 India 9 5 0 0 4 17 14 3 15 5 Germany 8 4 0 1 3 26 19 7 13 6 Argentina 9 4 0 0 5 12 17 -5 12 7 Australia 8 3 0 3 2 17 13 4 12 8 Spain 9 3 1 1 4 15 15 0 12 9 Ireland 8 0 0 1 7 11 35 -24 1

Women's FIH Pro League 2024-25

Rank Team Played Wins Wins(SO) Losses(SO) Losses Goals For Goals Against Goals Difference Points 1 Netherlands 9 7 0 1 1 40 13 27 22 2 Belgium 8 5 0 2 1 21 13 8 17 3 Argentina 9 4 2 1 2 20 13 7 17 4 China 8 4 1 2 1 19 12 7 16 5 Spain 9 4 1 0 4 15 23 -8 14 6 India 8 2 1 1 4 13 19 -6 9 7 Australia 9 2 1 0 6 16 24 -8 8 8 Germany 8 1 1 1 5 11 18 -7 6 9 England 8 1 1 0 6 11 31 -20 5

Last Updated: 7 June 2025, 9:30 pm IST