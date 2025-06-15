Hockey
FIH Pro League Live: Indian men trails 1-3 to Australia in reverse leg - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from India's reverse-leg match against Australia in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.
FIH Pro League 2024-25 Live: The Indian men's hockey team to take on arch-rivals Australia in the reverse leg of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League season in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.
After facing five consecutive defeats in the last one week, the team will be aiming to bounce back and break their deadlock in this European leg of the season.
India is currently ranked fifth on the FIH Pro League Standings after 13 matches.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2025 10:02 AM GMT
50' Australia wins a penalty corner as Nathan finds Sanjay's foot in the Indian circle
However, Pathak kept the scoreline unchanged with a brilliant diving save on his right hand.
India 2-3 Australia
- 15 Jun 2025 9:57 AM GMT
End of third quarter: India 2-3 Australia
India looked much better in this quarter, having more circle penetration than Australia in the third quarter and also pulling one goal thanks to Dilpreet's quality finish on baseline.
- 15 Jun 2025 9:46 AM GMT
36' India pulls one back with Dilpreet finding the back of the net
Abhishek's reverse pass found Dilpreet, who held his composure to put the ball in the back of the net in a one-on-one duel with the Australian goalkeeper just on the edge of the goalline.
India 2-3 Australia
- 15 Jun 2025 9:28 AM GMT
Half Time: India 1-3 Australia
Sanjay's third-minute goal was the only positive for India in a pretty heavily dominated first half by the Australian team, showing an all-around play in both the attacking and defensive fronts.
To explain this dominance, Australia had 17 circle penetrations in the first half in comparison to India's 5.
If India didn't find at least two goals in the second half, this might become one of the worst phases in Indian hockey, losing its sixth straight match on the international circuit.
- 15 Jun 2025 9:21 AM GMT
26' Australia is putting a lot of pressure on India's defence
Despite having a 2-goal lead, the Australian forward line isn't stopping and putting a lot of pressure on the Indian defence thanks to quick counterattacks, leading in front by the experienced Blake Govers.
India 1-3 Australia
- 15 Jun 2025 9:17 AM GMT
18' Australia doubles their lead with a successful penalty corner conversion from Burns
Joe Burns powerful stike take wicked deflecion from India's front runner which deflected the ball in between Pathal's legs, who had ano chances of saving it and coneding third goal of the match.
India 1-3 Australia
- 15 Jun 2025 9:01 AM GMT
11' Australia wins a penalty corner because of a dangerous play from Amit
Pathak makes a good save on a snapshot but on the rebound Amit Rohidas missed an attempt at clearance making it a dangerous play and conceded a penalty corner.
India 1-2 Australia