FIH Women's Pro League: India concede last-minute goal to lose 1-2 to Australia - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from India's reverse-leg match against Australia in London on Sunday.
The Indian women’s team took on Australia in the reverse leg at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London on Sunday. The women’s team was looking to bounce back having suffered a 3-2 loss to Australia a day before.
India put up a spirited performance and managed to take an early lead with a goal from Vaishnavi Phalke. But the Australians bounced back with a last-minute winner.
With this, India’s position on the points table remains unchanged but Australia jumps one spot to be ranked fifth and overtakes Spain.
India will now play Argentina on June 17.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2025 11:32 AM GMT
That’s all that we have for you from this India-Australia fixture in FIH Women's Pro League 2024-25.
- 15 Jun 2025 11:27 AM GMT
FULL TIME: IND 1-2 AUS
Indian women concede a last-minute winner to lose 1-2 to Australia for their second straight loss at the FIH Women's Pro League in London on Sunday.
Salima Tete-led team was off to a solid start, getting an early lead with a brilliant goal from Vaishnavi Phalke. The women in blue managed to maintain their lead with solid defensive structure for majority of the match.
It was Australia that edged ahead with a late winner. An unfavourable result for India.
With two straight win, Australia now climbs to the fifth spot to overtake Spain on the points table. India remains on seventh spot with 9 points.
- 15 Jun 2025 11:16 AM GMT
Q4: last 34 seconds and Australia manages a PC!
Australia maanges to put pressure on the Indians. Steal a last-minute winner. Lexie Pickering gets the winning goal for the Australians.
- 15 Jun 2025 11:02 AM GMT
Q4: THREE more PC for India. NO let's make it FIVE PC's
India gets five penalty corners in the final quarter but failed to convert.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:58 AM GMT
Q4: PC for India
India earns their first penalty of the fourth quarter. This is their fourth penalty of the match. So far, Indian women have failed to convert any. A slow variation from the forwards leads to another missed opportunity.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:52 AM GMT
Q3: IND 1-1 AUS
A very fruitfull quarter for the Australians as they crawl their way back in teh game. Now, it all comes down to the fourth and final quarter. Will India manage to continue their attacking games with which they started the match. India 1-1 Australia.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:41 AM GMT
Q3: GOALLL for Australia! IND 1-1 AUS
Amy Lawton scores the equaliser. Takes a direct hit. India 1-1 Australia
- 15 Jun 2025 10:36 AM GMT
Q3: Australia's missed opportunity!
What an opportunity for Australia in the 43rd minute. Greta Hayes had an open goal post from the left, but a little fumble cost them the equaliser opportunity.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:26 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India leads 1-0
Indian women have maintained their lead against Australia. The second quarter was a little less exciting as both teams looked for openings with very little significant action.
- 15 Jun 2025 10:06 AM GMT
SECOND QUARTER!
Australia returns trying to find space. But Indian women have different plans today. Take early possession in the second quarter.