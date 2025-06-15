FIH Women's Pro League: India concede last-minute goal to lose 1-2 to Australia - Highlights

The Indian women’s team took on Australia in the reverse leg at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre in London on Sunday. The women’s team was looking to bounce back having suffered a 3-2 loss to Australia a day before.

India put up a spirited performance and managed to take an early lead with a goal from Vaishnavi Phalke. But the Australians bounced back with a last-minute winner.

With this, India’s position on the points table remains unchanged but Australia jumps one spot to be ranked fifth and overtakes Spain.



India will now play Argentina on June 17.

