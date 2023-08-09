Experience trumps over youth : India knocks Pakistan out of ACT

Chennai: Indian men’s hockey team thumped four goals past Pakistan to knock them out of the Asian Champions Trophy in front of a packed Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The city of Chennai turned on the heat, literally, on the occasion of a heated rivalry but it was the Pakistani team that got cooked.

Like dramatic Kollywood movies, the match started on a dramatic note with Pakistan scoring after 94 seconds while the stadium fell silent. Although, Pakistan’s jubilation didn’t last long as umpires ruled out the goal for dangerous play.

The resulting penalty corner was saved by Krishan Pathak and the crowd found their voice again.

Pakistan continued their good start and attacked again but the Indian team had found their rhythm by then. Local boy Karthi Selvam saw his shot saved by Pakistani goalkeeper Akmal Hussain in the fourth minute.

The Indian attack started flowing after the shot as Mandeep Singh failed to deflect Jarmanpreet’s through ball from midfield.

Both teams kept looking for openings and India found one again in 13th minute but again Akmal Hussain saved Karthi’s shot.

India earned the first penalty corner in the dying minutes of first quarter and skipper Harmanpreet Singh unleashed a powerful strike to give India the lead.

Pakistan started well in the second quarter but India held on to their defence. In 21st minute, PR Sreejesh came India’s rescue after a goal-mouth scramble in the Indian circle.

The crowd went berserk again in the 23rd minute as Harmanpreet Singh thudded the board again with his powerful drag flick.

India moved in the second half with a 2-0 lead.

The third quarter started with India attacking from the right side. With five minutes gone by, India won their fifth penalty corner.



In absence of skipper Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh stood up to the occasion and sounded the boarded to give India 3-1 lead.

The Indian team continued to attack with Karthi Selvam and Akashdeep Singh missing sitters in quick succession. Pakistan also attacked towards the end of the quarter as Abdul Hannan Shahid saw his shot saved in the dying minutes.

The fourth quarter started with Nilakanta Sharma seeing his goal being disallowed after umpire deemed it to be hitting Sukhjeet Singh before going into the goal.

India had their fourth goal in the 55th minute with Akashdeep Singh getting a faint touch from Mandeep’s shot and nutmegging the goalkeeper.

The crowd started counting down in last few seconds as the Indian team knocked out Pakistan from the tournament with a thumping.

India will play Japan in the semi-finals on 11th August as they finish on the top of the table.