Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India v/s Pakistan- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from India v/s Pakistan clash from 2023 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey.

Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: India v/s Pakistan- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Aug 2023 2:02 PM GMT

LIVE from Chennai: It is time for one of most revered and historic rivalry in Hockey- India v/s Pakistan.

Both teams will be coming with different motives, Pakistan will need to win this and secure a semi-final berth while India will look to go the knockout stages with a win.

Who among the arch-rivals will triumph?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-08-09 14:00:27
HockeyHockey IndiaIndian Hockey
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X