Pakistan coach blames umpiring error after defeat to India

Chennai: Pakistan failed to register a single goal as India crashed four past them to send them out of the 2023 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Wednesday. Their head coach, Muhammad Saqlain, however claimed that Pakistan were in fact denied a legitimate goal in the 2nd minute of tha match because of an 'umpiring error' and that this error was responsible in changing the momentum of the match.

“Umpiring errors at this level is not justified. Our first goal was legitimate after the umpire had played the advantage. There was some miscommunication between the umpires and they got it wrong,” said head coach Saqlain in the mixed zone after the final round-robin match.

“It is tough to come back against a strong team if some thing like this happens. India took the advantage of their first goal and carried the momentum throughout the game. I think if that first goal had gone in, it would have been a different story. But my boys played well and I believe they will only improve from here,” the coach added.

It was Pakistan who seemed to take the lead in the match after just 90 seconds had gone since the start of the match, but the video umpire ruled it as not a goal because there had been dangerous play in the build-up to the goal. The on-field umpire had played advantage.

India thrash Pakistan🔥⚡️The hosts came on top against their arch-rivals on an electrifying evening in Chennai.Semi-finals, here we come💪🇮🇳#INDvPAK #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/bz9EMTpLmz — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 9, 2023

Echoing his head coach’s sentiments, assistant coach Rehan Butt said, “Poor umpiring lows down the morale of young players and it happened with us. We started very well and it was clear that we were playing good but one wrong decision derailed our momentum.”

Captain Harmanpreet Singh's brace gave India the lead in the first half. Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored in the second half.

Speaking after the win, India head coach Craig Fulton said on the contentious no-goal decision.

"That is why video referals for. Umpire gave their decision. We played well and defended well. So, that is important for us," he said.