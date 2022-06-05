Hockey
FIH Hockey 5s Day 2 LIVE - India men v/s Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 2 of the FIH Hockey 5s.
The Indian men's team enjoyed a decent start to the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s with a win over Switzerland and a draw against Pakistan on Saturday and are sitting third on the points table due to an inferior goal difference.
The Indian women, on the other hand, had a horrid run yesterday losing to lower ranked Uruguay and Poland and might well finish with the wooden spoon.
With the final of Hockey 5s slated later today, can both Indian teams break into the top 2 by the end of all league matches?
Schedule Day 2
India Men v/s Malaysia - 4:30 pm IST
India Women v/s Switzerland - 6:00pm IST
India Women v/s South Africa - 8:00pm IST
India Men v/s Poland - 8:30pm IST
Live Updates
- 5 Jun 2022 10:35 AM GMT
Gooood Evenningggg!
It is the second and final day of the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s. While the Indian men's team are comfortably placed to make their way into the final, the women will have to play out of their skins and also hope the other results go their way.
Stay tuned!