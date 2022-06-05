FIH Hockey 5s Day 2 LIVE - India men v/s Malaysia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

The Indian men's team enjoyed a decent start to the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s with a win over Switzerland and a draw against Pakistan on Saturday and are sitting third on the points table due to an inferior goal difference.

The Indian women, on the other hand, had a horrid run yesterday losing to lower ranked Uruguay and Poland and might well finish with the wooden spoon.

With the final of Hockey 5s slated later today, can both Indian teams break into the top 2 by the end of all league matches?

Schedule Day 2

India Men v/s Malaysia - 4:30 pm IST

India Women v/s Switzerland - 6:00pm IST

India Women v/s South Africa - 8:00pm IST

India Men v/s Poland - 8:30pm IST