'No better feeling' – Ajit Pal on 50 years of India's only Hockey World Cup win

It's been 50 years since India were crowned hockey world champions. Back on 15 March 1975, the Ajit Pal Singh led Indian men's team beat arch rivals Pakistan to win the third edition of the Hockey World Cup.

In a thrilling final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, India defeated registered a 2-1 to clinch the prestigious title.

Despite the countless Olympic medals in the sport, it remains India's only World Cup triumph in Hockey.

"After the 1964 Olympic gold, the 1975 World Cup was a major achievement for the Indian team," said the 77-year-old Ajit Pal Singh. "It has been 50 years since that victory, but the memories are still fresh in my mind."

In the pool stage of the World Cup, the Indian team secured three victories against England (2-1), Ghana (7-0), and West Germany (3-1), while playing out a 1-1 draw against Australia and narrowly losing to Argentina (2-1).

Despite the setback, they topped their pool and advanced to the semi-finals, where they edged past hosts Malaysia 3-2 before defeating Pakistan in the final to claim the title.

Reminiscing about the glorious campaign, the former centre-half reflected, "While there are countless memories from the journey, we faced several challenges along the way but never gave up.

"At one stage, we suffered a setback against a weaker team like Argentina and found ourselves in a must-win situation. In the semi-final, we were trailing 2-1 against Malaysia but turned things around in extra time to defeat the hosts.

"And, of course, there’s no better feeling than beating your traditional rivals, Pakistan, especially in a World Cup final," he further added.

The surviving members of that historic triumph are all set to reunite on Tuesday, to mark the occasion during Hockey India's Annual Awards ceremony.

"It is always a joy to have these reunions, and I hope this time will be just as special," said India's only Hockey World Cup winning captain.

"We certainly miss a few players and members of the coaching staff who have passed away, but they were wonderful people, and their contributions will always be cherished," he added.