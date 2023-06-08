All you need to know about Premier Handball League 2023

The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League commences on June 8 for a month full of one-of-a-kind, fast-paced action. The brainchild of Bluesport Entertainment, the franchise-based league will hope to revolutionize the summer sport in India in ways the Pro Kabaddi League or the Prime Volleyball League did for the respective sports.

Here's the low-down on the Premier Handball League:

What is the name of the teams?

In the inaugural edition of the PHL, there will be six teams vying for the top honors, namely the Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Panzers, Telugu Talons, and Maharashtra Ironmen.

Things to know about the sport

Rules : The one thing that will catch your attention first is the small goalposts (2mx3m). Feet are a complete no-no, as evident by the sport's name. Using any part of the body below the knee level is considered a foul. However, the goalkeeper is exempt from these rules. The court is (40mx20m) with goals at the center of each end. There is a 6m (20ft) zone around each goal where only the defending goalkeeper is allowed to walk around. The attackers must score from outside this zone.



Time duration of the game : Each game will be sixty minutes long, with two halves of 30 minutes each, with a 10-minute break.

Each game will be sixty minutes long, with two halves of 30 minutes each, with a 10-minute break. Total Number of players in one team : There are seven members in each team, (six) outfield and one goalkeeper, with unlimited rolling substitutes. Moreover, there are two referees present in the playing arena as well.

Full Schedule

You can check out the complete list of the fixture of the Premier Handball League here.

Venue

All the matches will be played at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium

Where to Watch?

The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League will be telecasted on the Sports18 channel.

Live Streaming

If you want to catch all the LIVE action of the Premier Handball League online, you can do so on the JioCinema platform.