Premier Handball League: Complete list of fixtures announced

The Premier Handball League (PHL) today announced the schedule for its inaugural season, which is set to begin on June 8th, 2023. The matches will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The league will see six teams go up against each other in a round-robin format consisting of 30 matches, followed by three knockout matches to determine the ultimate champion. The 33 matches will be spread over 18 days, and each team will have a minimum of 10 matches. Each squad will consist of 17 players, made up of 14 Indian players and three foreigners.

The six teams that will compete against each other during the much-anticipated league are- Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Maharashtra Ironmen, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons.

The tournament will commence with an entertaining clash between the Rajasthan Patriots and Maharashtra Ironmen which will tee off at 7 pm on the 8th of June 2023, while Telugu Talons will go up against Garvit Gujarat in the second match of the day that will start at 8.30 pm.

Premier Handball League 2023 Fixtures

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (8th June, 7pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (8th June, 8:30pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Telugu Talons (9th June, 7pm IST)

Delhi Panzers v/s Garvit Gujarat (9th June, 8:30pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Golden Eagles UP (10th June, 7pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Delhi Panzers (10th June, 8:30pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (11th June, 7pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Garvit Gujarat (11th June, 8:30pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (12th June, 7pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (12th June, 8:30pm IST)

Delhi Panzers v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (13th June, 7pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (13th June, 8:30pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (14th June, 7pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Rajasthan Patriots (14th June, 8:30pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Garvit Gujarat (15th June, 7pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Delhi Panzers (15th June, 8:30pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Rajasthan Patriots (16th June, 7pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Delhi Panzers (16th June, 8:30pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Telugu Talons (17th June, 7pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Garvit Gujarat (17th June, 8:30pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Golden Eagles UP (18th June, 7pm IST)

Garvit Gujarat v/s Delhi Panzers (18th June, 8:30pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (19th June, 7pm IST)

Delhi Panzers v/s Rajasthan Patriots (19th June, 8:30pm IST)

Maharashtra Ironmen v/s Telugu Talons (20th June, 7pm IST)

Garvit Gujarat v/s Rajasthan Patriots (20th June, 8:30pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (21st June, 7pm IST)

Telugu Talons v/s Garvit Gujarat (21st June, 8:30pm IST)

Rajasthan Patriots v/s Maharashtra Ironmen (22nd June, 7pm IST)

Golden Eagles UP v/s Delhi Panzers (22nd June, 8:30pm IST)

Semi-Final 1: 1st v/s 3rd (24th June, 7pm IST)

Semi-Final 2: 2nd v/s 4th (24th June, 8:30pm IST)

Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 v/s Winner of Semi-Final 2 (25th June, 7pm IST)

Talking about the announcement of the schedule, Abhinav Banthia, President, Blue Sport Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said, “I can feel the excitement among the fans, as the buzz around the Premier Handball League is gathering steam. We are confident that the high-octane displays during the matches will enthral the audience and take the sport of Handball in the country to even greater heights.”

The Premier Handball League (PHL), is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF). The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be broadcast on Viacom18 which will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel, where audiences can take in the action live from the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur during the tournament.