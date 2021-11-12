American gymnast Simone Biles hints at possible retirement

The legendary American artistic gymnast Simone Biles has hinted at a possible retirement from the sport amidst her mental health struggles. The 24-year-old had withdrawn from the finals of multiple events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citing the same, earlier this year.



"Everything that I've been through with the organization of USA Gymnastics just makes for a sticky situation. I love the sport. I love the people that I work with. I love the girls that I trained with, but those organizations, it's just like — ugh," Biles said while promoting Gold Over America Tour.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist stressed that her mental health struggles got to her in Tokyo and that she would walk away from the sport if she is unable to keep a check on her mental peace.

"The mental aspect obviously got me during Tokyo and it's, like, some of those things you can't ignore and my body didn't ignore. If we can keep that under control, I would love to train again. But then, at the end of the day, if it costs me my peace, I'm going to step away. And I'm completely fine with stepping away because I've been through so much. I've accomplished so much," Biles was quoted as saying by the US Weekly.

While Simone Biles' statement certainly comes as a shock to the world of sports, her courage to speak up for the mental health struggles and decision to walk away from something which she truly adores for the sake of mental peace will truly set a precedent for generations to come.







