Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Gymnastics

Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from vaults and uneven bars finals

US Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from vaults and uneven bars events finals at Tokyo Olympics

USA gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from events at Tokyo Olympics
X

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics (Source: Bleacher Report)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-31T08:21:21+05:30

USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she'll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation.

The U.S. women won silver there. She also decided not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event. MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second-highest score.

Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X