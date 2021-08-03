Gymnastics
Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics LIVE: The GOAT Simone Biles is back for one last chance - Updates, results
Simone Biles, has returned from her break and will try her luck at a medal for the last time in Tokyo!
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. Today is the last day of Artistic Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics and the GOAT has arrived! Simone Biles will try her luck at an individual Olympic medal for the first time in Tokyo!
Stay tuned for all the updates and drama!
The final starts at 2:20pm IST!
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2021 8:59 AM GMT
Beam finalists are in the building!
- 3 Aug 2021 8:52 AM GMT
Victory ceremony just about finishing, Beam up next!
I have said this like six times already haha, but alas nothing I can do
- 3 Aug 2021 8:49 AM GMT
An emotional message from Romania's Larisa Iordache. The gymnastics community was delighted when she secured her place at the Olympics earlier this year. What an unfortunate end for her. She had a bad landing off the beam in the qualification round and had to withdraw today form the final as well.
She also lost her mom a month ago, which only makes things harder for her. She promises to come back! The grit this woman has, wow. Definitely a lot to learn from her.
- 3 Aug 2021 8:45 AM GMT
Victory ceremony for the Parallel Bars now. They always have the same music in the background during the ceremony. It's so royal, reminds me of the Titanic for some reason
- 3 Aug 2021 8:41 AM GMT
The beam final would have started but ofcourse they decide to do the medal ceremony for the Parallel Bars final first, UGH.
- 3 Aug 2021 8:35 AM GMT
WOAH! Quick update on the parallel bars final : China with the gold, Germany with a well-earned silver and a historic bronze for Turkey! Great final that was
- 3 Aug 2021 8:32 AM GMT
The Men's parallel bars final is just about finishing.
PS: It is a GREAT final, incredible gymnastics, as always. Looks like China taking the gold!
- 3 Aug 2021 8:28 AM GMT
The rumors were correct it seems, Simone has changed her eponymous dismount with complicated twists for a simpler double pike dismount. She probably feels more comfortable with this one!
Either way, the fact that she is here competing today is a victory in itself!
- 3 Aug 2021 8:26 AM GMT
20 mins out and all smiles from Simone and her teammate, newly crowned AA champion Sunisa Lee!
- 3 Aug 2021 8:25 AM GMT
We are all shedding tears together because we are already starting with some drama before the beam final! Fan favourite Larisa Iordache from Romania has wtihdrawn due to injury :( Heart aches for her