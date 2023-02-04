"Cannot wait to get back on the floor," says Dipa Karmakar after doping ban

After the International Testing Agency (ITA) issued a statement about Dipa Karmakar's 21-month long suspension on the grounds of doping on Friday, 3rd February, the athlete sent out a message promptly on Saturday, addressing the same.

"Today marks the end of one of the longest battles I have fought for myself and my career," the Twitter post read on Karmakar's account.



According to her statement, the Olympian was tested back in 2021 for "out-of-competition" testing, the sample of which came back positive for an unknown substance which Dipa claims to have "unknowingly ingested".

She goes on to confirm her return to the sport in July, 2023, after her suspension period was reduced. "I am happy that the matter has been a,icably resolved. My suspension has been reduced by 3 months and back dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport I love in July 2023," the post read.

Moreover, the gymnast, who came fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics vault finals, clears the air on multiple reports which suggested that Karmakar was serving a two-year suspension due to her failure to inform WADA (World Anti Doping Agency) of her whereabouts.

"I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter," Dipa said through her post.

"It has been distressful to not know how the substances entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned," the message read further.

Dipa ends the statement by saying how she would do anything which could bring the country or herself into disrepute, and exclaimed her willingness to once again get back on the floor.