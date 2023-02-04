Log In
Gymnastics

ITA hands 21-month suspension to Olympian Dipa Karmakar due to doping

The Indian gymnast came fourth in the Vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Dipa Karmakar Gymnastics
Dipa Karmakar

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 3 Feb 2023 8:00 PM GMT

The International Testing Agency (ITA) has handed a 21-month long suspension to Olympian Dipa Karmakar for testing positive for a prohibited substance. The period of ineligibility will be in effect until 10th July, 2023.

The Indian gymnast tested positive for Higenamine from a sample which was collected on 11th October, 2021. Hence, all of the athlete's results from this date onwards have been disqualified.

The Padma Shri awardee became a household name after she became the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics finals of the vault event. Ultimately, she finished on a historic fourth place at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

More to follow...

Dipa Karmakar Gymnastics Doping 
