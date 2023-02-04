ITA hands 21-month suspension to Olympian Dipa Karmakar due to doping

The International Testing Agency (ITA) has handed a 21-month long suspension to Olympian Dipa Karmakar for testing positive for a prohibited substance. The period of ineligibility will be in effect until 10th July, 2023.

The Indian gymnast tested positive for Higenamine from a sample which was collected on 11th October, 2021. Hence, all of the athlete's results from this date onwards have been disqualified.

The Padma Shri awardee became a household name after she became the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for the Olympics finals of the vault event. Ultimately, she finished on a historic fourth place at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

More to follow...