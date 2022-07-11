How to Make the Most of Mobile Banking

Most of us do banking of some description using our mobile phones, whether that means that we've signed up for a Monzo account, check our balance every now and again, or use our phones to pay for the odd thing at the local shop. It's great that mobile banking is really beginning to be accepted by the mainstream, but there is so much more that our phones can do for us. The whole point of mobile banking is to make things more convenient for both the bank and the consumer, so if you're still struggling to make sense of what mobile banking can offer you, then read on.



What is a Mobile Wallet? One of the simplest ways that you can keep track of your cash is by using a mobile wallet. This idea is easy for anyone to pick up and means that your cards are always accessible to you - as long as you remember your phone, that is. A mobile wallet is a digital version of your cards that is stored on your phone. If you want to access a card from your mobile, then you need to upload its details before it is ready to use. There are several big benefits to having your cards on your mobile; the first is that your cards are always with you, as long as your phone is. The second is that, if you lose a card, you have an electronic copy of it for if you need to make an emergency payment. The third is that it's surprisingly difficult for anyone to use your mobile cards, much more so than with a physical bank card. This means that you can safely use mobile payments for all kinds of things, including paying for things that you buy through your browser or apps on your phone, like clothing purchases, groceries and even mobile gaming. If you often play games on your mobile then being able to pay in this way is simple and widely accepted at mobile casinos. For those wondering what are mobile casinos, they offer the same games as casinos that you'd find in real life, or online, but in a format that works on your smartphone. Almost all mobile casinos will accept payments from your mobile wallet, making the process quick and straightforward. Is Apple/Google Pay Safe? This brings us neatly onto the next point. Many people are worried about the safety of using Apple Pay or Google Pay to pay for their shopping. Both of these services use just a fingerprint to give a shop permission to charge your cards. The fact that you only need to show your thumb to your phone to accept a charge of up to £45 is scary to some as it seems far too easy, but it's only possible because you have your own unique thumbprint. Fingerprinting technology is actually much safer than using a pin number. If somebody sees you type your pin number in and manages to get hold of your card then they can easily empty out your account, but if you're using a mobile wallet then they'll need your thumb which is much less accessible. Can I Pay Bills on My Phone?

Paying bills on your phone is a lot more convenient than heading into the bank to do it.