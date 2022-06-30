Team Soul to take part in PUBG Mobile World Invitational

After their dominating run in the inaugural Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) which saw them get the winner's crown, Team Soul will now ply their trade on the world map in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational set to be held in the month of August.

It was revealed in early June that the winner of the BMPS tournament would book their berth in the esteemed world competition. After racking up a whopping 335 points throughout, it was Team Soul's chance to get some 'chicken dinners' against the world's best who will be vying for the top prize.