ESports
Team Soul to take part in PUBG Mobile World Invitational
Esports mavericks Team Soul get themselves on the world map after getting invited by Tencent for the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational in August 2022.
After their dominating run in the inaugural Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) which saw them get the winner's crown, Team Soul will now ply their trade on the world map in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational set to be held in the month of August.
It was revealed in early June that the winner of the BMPS tournament would book their berth in the esteemed world competition. After racking up a whopping 335 points throughout, it was Team Soul's chance to get some 'chicken dinners' against the world's best who will be vying for the top prize.
The squad is made up of leader Sahil Jhakar (Soul Omega), Sohail Shaikh (Soul Hector), Akshat Goel (Soul Akshat), and Harsh Paudwal (Soul Goblin).
With esports already being such a huge game-changer in Indian sports, fans and well-wishers will be buzzing for Team Soul to leave their marks on the global stage and put India amongst the top gaming nations present today.