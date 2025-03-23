How does Faizan Anwar compare with other Asian Boxers?

Faizan Anwar, an undefeated professional boxer, has recently been causing extreme excitement in the world of boxing. Let's take a closer look at the boxing star and how he compares with other Asian boxers.

Very quickly Anwar has made a name for himself in the boxing world. The Calcutta-born star has had a fantastic start to his career with the potential to become one of the biggest names in the sport. His rising stardom has made him very popular in the industry. With many fans eagerly awaiting for his next match to be announced.

Faizan Anwar was born on May 14, 2001, in Calcutta India. His boxing journey was difficult, especially as India is not a city where boxing is popular or common. Sports like cricket, field hockey and football are the most possible and accessible sports in India.

His passion for boxing began early on in his life. This meant by the time he made it to his teenage years, he was training to compete at the highest level. While he Anwar took part in amateur matches and worked to improve his skill.

Things didn't pick up for him until he made the big and bold decision to move to Dubai in 2019. This opened up even more opportunities for the boxer. He had access to high-class training facilities and coaches as well as more chances to compete at a higher and more international level.

Professional career

His professional career started in December 2019 after his move to Dubai. His debut saw him taking on Thai boxer, Anucha Noithong. This was an incredible first match for Anwar and saw him taking the win.

Since then he has become an unstoppable force, holding a perfect record of 19 wins. This includes 9 knockouts with no losses or draws. His undefeated title is an incredible achievement that says a lot about his skill and discipline.

His success has very quickly made him a favourite in the industry, he has become a top pick for many fans, particularly when taking part in sports betting. His last match in November 2024, saw him going up against Tom Summerbell. Anwar was able to secure a unanimous decision in a 10-round bout.

Career highlights

With a winning streak of 19 matches, it's clear that Faizan Anwar has had a huge impact on the boxing industry. Throughout his career, he has had some incredible and notable matches and victories.

One of his most standout performances was on March 2nd 2024. This match saw Anwar take on Egypt's Abudumonem Said in a first-round TKO in Abu Dhabi. This was an incredible performance that saw Anwar dominate the ring with an incredible knockout in the first round.

Another career highlight of Anwar's was May 25, 2024. This match saw an incredible performance from both boxers. It showcased Anwar's consistency and perseverance to go the distance. It went on for a full 10 rounds against Murali Erdogan which resulted in Anwar taking the final victory.

These matches are among Anwar's incredible and consistent collection of victories. His most recent match in November solidified the player as a bright young star in the welterweight decision. Now many fans are excited to see what is next for the boxer.

Comparing Faizan Anwar with other Asian boxing stars

Anwar's success has drawn several comparisons with other top boxers in Asia. This includes Japan’s Naoya Inoue who also has an incredible undefeated record of 29 wins and 26 knockouts. He is known as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. While Anwar is still earlier in his career than Inoue, he has the potential to reach similar heights as the boxer.

Another notable Asian boxer is Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino boxer who is now retired. His legacy has played a huge role in elevating boxing in Asia. One of his most notable victories was in 2001 against IBF super-bantamweight champion Lehlo Ledwaba. Even after accepting the fight on short notice, Pacquiao was still able to dominate, raising the bar for present and future boxers in Asia.

Faizan Anwar hasn't announced any fights for 2025 and there aren't a lot of rumours floating around either. However, the Boxing scene doesn't stop there. There are several exciting matchups on the Asian boxing scene.

Boxing fans received disappointing news when it was announced that the fight between Picasso and Naoya wasn't agreed upon. However, recently has been announced that the Japanese will be taking the ring against Cardenas.

Another big fight will be Angel Ayala Lardizabal against Masamichi Yabuki. This fight will take place in Japan and they will be competing for the IBF Flyweight Championship on March 29th.

Yabuki looks to be a slight favourite against the current champion. This is probably because Yabuki will enjoy the intensity of being in his home town Nagoya and has a point to prove as he steps up from the Light Flyweight division.

What's next for Faizan Anwar?

It's too early to see a match-up between Faizan Anwar and the big Asian boxers, but he's on the right track. The golden rule in boxing is to always set up evenly matches, and fights with Erdogan and Summerbell are more realistic and probably on the table.

Other realistic but challenging options include Virgil Ortiz Jr and Cody Crowley. Another option for Faizan Anwar could be aiming to represent India in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics after it was announced that boxing would be again part of the Olympic schedule.

The next few years are going to be crucial for Faizan Anwar when it comes to cementing his place among the top names in Asian Boxing. His competition is going to become tougher as he moves up in the ranks.

However, he's already shown an incredible work ethic and determination which will help him to remain a dominant force in the industry. The next first step is to wait eagerly for his next move.