Boxing

Boxing makes 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games cut

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member states unanimously voted for the sport.

Nikhat Zareen
The decision was unanimous during the governing body's 144th session. (Photo credit: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 March 2025 11:06 AM GMT

Boxing was on Thursday included in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member states unanimously voted for it during the governing body's 144th session here.

When IOC president Thomas Bach asked for a show of hands from all in favour of boxing's inclusion in the LA Games all the members duly obliged with no one abstaining or voting against.

"I thank you for the approval of having boxing back in the Olympic programme. We can look forward to a great boxing tournament," Bach said.

