All About Aviator Parimatch — Top Crash Game for Indians

We invite our Indian readers to explore our expert review about Parimatch Aviator. This game is fantastically popular all over the world, thanks to its simple rules, addictive gameplay and the opportunity to win big in just a few seconds. We will tell you about the rules, features and strategies of this entertainment. Let’s get started!

Technical Information

﻿Aviator Parimatch is a famous crash game created by Spribe studio. The Provably Fair technology was used in its development. This is a special algorithm that guarantees the fairness of the results and allows each participant of the game to make sure of it with the help of an open hash. Do not believe the scammers on the Internet, who offer to download and install software, which, according to them, 100% will help to predict the outcomes of new rounds. This is impossible because the results are determined by the Random Number Generator.



In the table below you can see the technical information about Aviator game Parimatch. Study it before we tell you about the rules.





Title Aviator Type of a game Crash game Developer Spribe Year of release 2019 Return to Player (RTP) 97% Maximum multiplier x10,000 Minimum bet 10 INR Maximum bet 10,000 INR Demo mode Yes Features Double bet, Auto bet, Auto cash out, Live chat Statistics Available





Basic Rules

Each round in Aviator Parimatch lasts a few seconds. Before it starts, you can place one or two bets without violating the minimum and maximum limits. You can also enable the Auto Bet feature (the system will place bets of the size you specify for you) and the Auto Cash Out feature (the system will withdraw money for you as soon as the odds on the screen reach the value you specify).

As the round begins, watch out for the red biplane flying and the multiplier, which increases every second. Your bet will be multiplied by it if you win. The longer the biplane flies, the higher the multiplier and the size of your potential winnings. Click on the withdraw button at any time to claim your money. If the plane flies away before you hit the button, you will lose your bet. Trust in your intuition!

Practice Mode

One of the important options of Aviator game Parimatch is the training mode. It allows players to use all the features of the paid version without the risk of losing. You can calmly understand the rules and mechanics, practice, work out different strategies, try to use Auto Bet and Auto Cash Out options, etc. Playing time in demo mode is not limited.

The trial version of Aviator has a significant disadvantage — you cannot win money, because you will be playing for virtual chips. But no one prevents you from switching to the paid version at any time.

Welcome Offer for Parimatch Indian Clients

Every Indian player who wants to play Aviator Parimatch can grab a Welcome Bonus after registering on the website or app of this online casino. The operator awards a 150% bonus to the amount of the debut deposit (up to 105,000 INR). The received funds need to be wagered 30 times within 30 days of receiving the bonus.

You are not obliged to participate in this promotion, but it will help you significantly increase the size of your initial budget.

Explaining the Process of Playing Aviator Parimatch

Now we feel that you are fully ready to play the Aviator Parimatch game, so we will tell you what you need to do to do it for the first time:

Start by becoming a Parimatch customer. Open the desktop or mobile site of this online casino (you can also use its app for Android/iOS gadgets) and create an account; Next, make a deposit. The operator offers to use for money transactions many proven payment methods (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, AstroPay, Neteller, Bitcoin, Skrill, etc.). Choose one of them and deposit your balance; Grab a Welcome bonus if desired; Next, open the lobby and find Aviator; Launch the game in paid mode; Make one or two bets within the set limits; Activate automatic bet placement or automatic withdrawal if you wish; When the round starts, try to withdraw your money before the plane leaves.



Your bet will be multiplied by the odds and you will receive your winnings. Continue playing or make a withdrawal request.

Some Famous Strategies

Many Indian gamblers prefer to use strategies when playing Aviator Parimatch. This is a special set of techniques that involves the player performing certain actions depending on the events that occur during the game and depending on its results. We have selected some examples of the most popular strategies for you:

Martingale . The most famous strategy. You need to double your bet size every time you lose. As a result, you will win sooner or later and immediately recover all your losses and even make a small profit. But Martingale may not be suitable for people with a small budget because you may run out of money before you win;

. The most famous strategy. You need to double your bet size every time you lose. As a result, you will win sooner or later and immediately recover all your losses and even make a small profit. But Martingale may not be suitable for people with a small budget because you may run out of money before you win; Reverse Martingale. This strategy involves doubling your bet after every win. If you lose, you go back to the original bet size;

This strategy involves doubling your bet after every win. If you lose, you go back to the original bet size; Beginner’s strategy. This technique allows you to count on regular small winnings and reduce risks. You should try to withdraw at low odds between 1.1 and 1.5;

This technique allows you to count on regular small winnings and reduce risks. You should try to withdraw at low odds between 1.1 and 1.5; 100x multiplier. If you want to catch a multiplier of x100 or higher, study the statistics of when the last time a round ended with this result and try to guess when this multiplier will appear on the screen next time.

Keep in mind that no strategy can guarantee a win at Aviator Parimatch. Use these techniques to structure your game and avoid hasty decisions.

Pros and Cons

At the end of our review, we want to tell you about the key advantages and disadvantages of playing Aviator game Parimatch. Perhaps it will help you make the final decision whether this entertainment is suitable for you or not.

Pros:

Rounds last only a few seconds, so you won’t get bored;

Very simple rules — you can understand them in a couple of minutes;

High RTP (97%);

Ability to play in trial mode to practice;

150% Welcome Bonus, which allows you to significantly increase the size of your starting budget;

The multiplier can be up to x10,000 of the bet size;

You can place two bets per round;

Automatic bet placement and automatic withdrawal options;

Provably Fair technology to make sure the results are fair.

Cons:

The multiplier rarely exceeds x20;

A bit monotonous gameplay due to the lack of a plot.

Most Popular Questions from Indians

How Old Do I Have to Be to Play Aviator Parimatch?

You must be at least 18 years old because this is the legal age for online gambling in India. Otherwise, your account will be blocked and your winnings will be confiscated.

What is Auto Cash Out Feature at Aviator Parimatch Crash Game?

This option allows players to automatically withdraw their winnings when the coefficient on the screen reaches the value they set.

What is the Minimum Bet in Aviator Parimatch Game?

The minimum bet is INR 10 and if you are wondering what the maximum limit is, it is INR 10,000.



