Hyderabad ePrix- India's Formula E debut: Preview, Schedule, Teams, Track, Live Stream

India is ready to embrace the electric revolution in the world of Motorsports with open arms when it hosts its first Formula E race in Hyderabad. The fourth round of the Formula E Championship ninth season will be held in the City of Nizams.

Here's everything you need to know about the race that will put India onto the global map of Formula E racing:

Preview

Many drivers shared their first thoughts on the track, which will taste race action for the first time. For one, Dan Ticktum deems the course to be quite good, but is wary of the challenges the sharp turns it has.



Moreover, the racers are of the opinion that Turn 3 could use some improvements as well.

Mahindra Racing's Frederic Bertrand said, "It's a matter of pride to race in India for Mahindra Group." Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 driver, said, " The strategy for Free Practices would be to get as much data in and not make too many mistakes."

Alberto Longo, Co Founder and Chief Championship Officer Formula E Holdings, said, "We are in the first year of the Gen3 era. But for us, our principle has always been about the over-taking, the spectacle, and entertaining people."

The Hyderabad ePrix will be this Formula E season's fourth round, succeeding the ones which took place in Mexico City and Diriyah.

Schedule

Saturday, 11th February 2023

Qualifying: 10:40 am to 12:05 pm IST

Race: 3 pm IST onwards

Teams

ABT Team: Kelvin van der Linde, Nico Mueller

Avalanche Andretti: Jake Dennis, Andre Lotterer

Jake Dennis, Andre Lotterer DS Penske: Eric-Jean Vergne, Stoffel Vandoorne

Eric-Jean Vergne, Stoffel Vandoorne Envision Racing: Nick Cassidy, Sebastian Buemi

Nick Cassidy, Sebastian Buemi Jaguar TCS: Mitch Evans, Sam Bird

Mitch Evans, Sam Bird Mahindra Racing: Oliver Rowland. Lucas di Grassi

Oliver Rowland. Lucas di Grassi Maserati Racing: Edoardo Mortara, Maximilian Gunther

Edoardo Mortara, Maximilian Gunther McLaren: Jake Hughes, Rene Rast

Jake Hughes, Rene Rast NIO 333 Racing: Dan Ticktum, Sergio Sette Camara

Dan Ticktum, Sergio Sette Camara Nissan: Sacha Fenestraz, Norman Nato

Sacha Fenestraz, Norman Nato Porsche: Pascal Wehrlein, Antonio Felix da Costa

Track

The 2.83km track set up in the heart of the city showcases the best of what Hyderabad has to offer. The cars will vroom around the Hussain Sagar Lake, NTR Gardens, NTR Park and Prasads' Imax, covering the necklace road.

"It took us too long to get to India. We will be here until they want us," Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo had said after marking the 100-day countdown to the race.

Live Stream

In India, Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ Hotstar will show all of the competitive action live from the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad ePrix, with Disney + HotStar the destination for all the Formula E action across the weekend.