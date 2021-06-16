Gobor Goho: The visionary wrestler who brought India to the world wrestling map in 1910

Wrestling is often deemed the oldest sport in the world. However, the sport has evolved over centuries and became a part of the Modern Olympic Games since it started in Athens in 1896. Wrestling became a major discipline of the Games, except the 1900 Summer Olympics when it did not appear on the program.



In India, the wrestling wave was passed on through the Akhada culture, which saw it getting popular across several states. India's track record in wrestling at the Olympics has also been pretty impressive, with five medals in the stride. But long before KD Jadhav, the first Indian wrestler to bring an Olympic medal, courted success in 1952, a wrestler from Bengal gave the European wrestlers a run for their money. Jatindra Charan Guha, aka Gobor Goho was one of the most prominent names of Indian wrestling during the early 20th century whose name has been forgotten under the annals of history and now exists barely in the footnotes. Jatindra was born on the auspicious day of Holi of 1892 in the family of wrestler Ambikacharan Guha in Kolkata. Ambikacharan, dearly called by the British Ambu Babu, had set up an akhada in Kolkata. Ambu Babu's eldest son Ramcharan was also a wrestler, and his youngest son Khetracharan was known to have tutored Swami Vivekananda. Ramcharan's son Jatindra was often called 'Gobor' (Cowdung in Bengali) as a mockery for being lazy. And under British influence, his surname Guha was anglicised into Goho, which led him to be known as 'Gobor Goho'.

A young Gobor Goho (Source: Wikipedia)



Though being a part of a family where wrestling ran in veins, Gobor barely showed any interest in the sport. He instead picked up Hindustani classical music as his co-curricular and started receiving formal training in it. It was only after his father's death in 1901, the baton of wrestling was unwillingly passed on to Gobar, who took up the sport at the age of nine, under the supervision of Khetracharan.

In his formative years, Gobor was given wrestling lessons by a personal trainer hired by his uncle. At 15, when he was slowly gaining momentum in the Bengal wrestling ecosystem, he was struck by tragedy when Khetracharan passed away in 1909. His death probably brought more maturity in Gobor, who then took up a proactive measure to carry forward the legacy of Indian wrestling.

Gobor went on a trip to Lucknow with his wrestling enthusiast brother-in-law Sarat Kumar Mitra to watch matches of the best contemporary wrestlers like Ghulam Mohammad Baksh, aka Gama Pehelwan, and Rahim Sultaniwala. It is here, Goho came up with a master plan. He convinced Mitra, an affluent businessman, to sponsor the Indian wrestlers to go to London and fight with international wrestlers to show the world just how good Indians were.





The following year, a group of Indian wrestlers, including Gama, his brother Imam Baksh and two others, alongside Mitra and Goho landed in England. Goho, however, had to depart immediately because of his mother's illness back in Kolkata; Gama Pehelwan took the centre stage and became a reckoning force in the world. It was Goho's visionary idea that had put India on the world wrestling map.

