AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Australia vs Indonesia Goals, Highlights, Updates, Results and Blog
Australia and Indonesia are set to play their first match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.
Welcome to The Bridge's Live Blog of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 20222.
After an energetic and chaotic Day 1, today mighty Australia will be up against Indonesia in a group stage match. Clubbed together in Group B along with the Philippines and Thailand, both the teams will be playing their first match of the Asian Cup 2022. Heading into the game, the Matildas are a fan's favourite and with the likes of world-class players such as Sam Kerr, Steph Catley and others, they seem to have an upper hand in this match. However, as Iran surprised India with their performance last night, maybe Indonesia too can cause trouble for their opposition.
The match begins at 3.30 pm IST and will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.
Follow all the live updates from the match here:
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2022 11:58 AM GMT
End of the live blog.
What an incredible game this was. The Matildas were unstoppable. Thank you everyone for tuning in, we will be back for the Korea vs Vietnam game at 7.30 pm IST.
- 21 Jan 2022 11:54 AM GMT
92' Full time!
Australia won by 18-0 Indonesia. A phenomenal performance by the Aussies to start their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign. The young Indonesia team will be disappointed but a great fight from them as well.
- 21 Jan 2022 11:49 AM GMT
87' Hayley Rasso has her second!!!
No surprise here, Aus 18-0 Indoensia.
- 21 Jan 2022 11:40 AM GMT
Aivi Luik scored her first goal
Goal no.17 was scored by Luik.
- 21 Jan 2022 11:39 AM GMT
77' GOALLLLLL
It's raining goals in Mumbai. Australia with their goal no, 17!
- 21 Jan 2022 11:38 AM GMT
76' Glorious chance for McNamara
The debutant is still looking for her first goal.