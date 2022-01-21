Football
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Korea vs Vietnam, Goals, Highlights, Updates, Results and Blog
Korea Republic and Vietnam will be up against each other for the last match of Day 2 of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.
The Korea Republic and Vietnam will be facing each other to begin their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign. Both the teams will be looking forward to starting their tournament on a winning note and ranking high on their group table.
Both the teams are clubbed in Group C alongside Japan and Myanmar, who also kicked-start their tournament earlier today.
It will be interesting to see which side dominates the game and take the W tonight.
The game begins at 7.30 pm IST, at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.The
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2022 3:54 PM GMT
End of the live blog.
Thank you for tuning in. Tomorrow is a rest day, we will see you on Sunday!
- 21 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
93' Full Time!
The Korea Republic wins the match by 3-0 against Vietnam.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:42 PM GMT
82' Substitution
Korea: Geum-min out, Min-a in.
Vietnam: Thu Thuong out, My Le in.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:39 PM GMT
80' GOAL!!!
Korea finally scores their third goal. Skipper S.Ji with her second goal tonight.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:34 PM GMT
74' Korea almost had that ball in!
Korea desperately looking for their goal no.3
- 21 Jan 2022 3:31 PM GMT
70' Excellent effort by, great save!
A brilliant effort by Korea's Chloe but a much brilliant save by Vietnam GK K.T Tran.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:28 PM GMT
68' Substitution
Korea: Yeo Min-ji out, Seong-Mi kim in.