Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Korea vs Vietnam, Goals, Highlights, Updates, Results and Blog

Korea Republic and Vietnam will be up against each other for the last match of Day 2 of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

AFC Womens Asian Cup 2022 LIVE: Korea vs Vietnam, Goals, Highlights, Updates, Results and Blog
X
By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-01-21T21:24:31+05:30

The Korea Republic and Vietnam will be facing each other to begin their AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 campaign. Both the teams will be looking forward to starting their tournament on a winning note and ranking high on their group table.

Both the teams are clubbed in Group C alongside Japan and Myanmar, who also kicked-start their tournament earlier today.

It will be interesting to see which side dominates the game and take the W tonight.

The game begins at 7.30 pm IST, at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.The

Live Updates

>Load More
AFC Women Women's Football Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X