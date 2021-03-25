Why India vs Oman LIVE is not being telecasted on Eurosport HD?

The Indian football team has returned to action after a gap of almost 500 days as they are currently taking on Oman in an international friendly at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. But to everyone's shock and disbelief, there is no LIVE telecast on Indian television.



When the match was first announced, Indian football fans across the world were filled with joy. Finally, they would see their favourite team on the pitch and yet, there was an obstacle.

With Star Sports, the TV network which has a dedicated channel for Indian football and boasts the tag, 'aapna football ka aapna channel', not acquiring the rights for the game, there was some worries that the match might not end up on TV.

But then the All India Football Federation (AIFF) did the hard work behind the scenes to obtain Eurosport HD as the broadcasters for the game, much to the fan's relief.

However, as hundreds added an extra channel (HD, no doubt because the SD channel is broadcasting Bihar Cricket League) to their existing plan and tuned in at 7.15 pm IST, Eurosport HD only telecasted highlights from Eredivisie, the highest level of professional football in the Netherlands. Instead of India vs Oman, fans only got AZ Alkmaar vs PSV Eindhoven.

So why, despite all the promise, is the game not being telecasted? According to Eurosport, the network is apparently facing technical difficulties at the source.

