Who is Manisha Kalyan? 10 things to know about the Indian football star

Indian women's footballer Manisha Kalyan scored a stunner against the mighty Brazilian team in a four-nation-friendly game in Manus.

Even though the Indian women's football team lost to Brazil 1-2, Manisha's goal against the two-time Olympic silver-medallist team was the most significant moment for the Indian fans.

We are sure after this match and a brilliant equalizer by Manisha, people are curious to learn more about her. Here are 10 things you should know about the star footballer.



How old is Manisha Kalyan?

Manisha is 19-year-old (27 November 2001).

Where does Manisha Kalyan hail from?

Manisha was born in Mugowal, located in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

What position does Manisha Kalyan play in football?

Manisha is an attacking midfielder.

What is Manisha Kalyan known for?

Manisha is known for her creativity and physicality on the field.

When did Manisha Kalyan make her debut for the Indian women's national team?

Manisha made her senior national debut in January 2019 against Hong Kong.

When did Manisha Kalyan score her 1st goal for India?

Manisha scored her 1st goal for India on 2nd October 2021, against UAE.

What club does Manisha Kalyan currently play for?

Manisha plays for Gokulam Kerala FC.

What is Manisha Kalyan's previous notable achievement?

In 2021, Manisha became the first Indian woman to score in a top-flight Asian competition, when she scored a goal in the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship match against FC Bunyodkor women's team on 14th November.

Who is Manisha Kalyan's favourite footballer?

Manisha Kalyan is a supporter of veteran footballer Lionel Messi.

Has Manisha Kalyan won any awards?

Manisha has been awarded the AIFF Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year: 2020-21 award.